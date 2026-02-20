United Breweries secures trademark for Kingfisher jingle “Oo La La La Le O”

United Breweries (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company announced that it has been granted trademark registration for the iconic Kingfisher Jingle “Oo La La La Le O”, formally recognising the sonic identity that has been an integral part of the brand’s identity for nearly three decades.

With this registration, UBL has become the first company in the alcoholic beverages category in India to secure a registered sonic trademark, and the only manufacturer of packaged drinking water to have such an unmistakable brand recall and association with a sonic trademark.

Introduced in 1996, the Kingfisher Jingle has been consistently used by UBL for close to three decades. With its distinctive tune and strong consumer recall, the jingle has long functioned as a trademark in practice, now officially acknowledged as one in law.

The registration represents a significant milestone in protecting brand equity in non-traditional forms, reflecting the evolving role of sonic identity as a powerful and emotive brand identifier in today’s multisensory marketing landscape.

Commenting on the initiative, Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer, United Breweries, said, “Some brand assets go beyond visuals and words, they live in memory and emotion. The Kingfisher Jingle is one such asset. Sonic identity today is a powerful part of how brands connect with people. For decades, the Kingfisher Jingle has been an instantly recognisable expression of who we are. By trademarking it, we’re protecting a piece of our brand’s personality and ensuring this iconic tune continues to strike the right note as we evolve and collaborate with creators.”

Over the years, the jingle has evolved beyond traditional advertising to become a cultural cue. Recently, it has been reimagined through collaborations with leading music artists and integrated into high-energy platforms including the Women’s Premier League (WPL), reinforcing its relevance with new-age audiences while staying true to its legacy.

Highlighting the legal significance of securing this registration, Neha Munjral, Chief Legal Officer, United Breweries Limited said, "The jingle, even without the mention of the brand, has an immediate association with Kingfisher. It is, therefore, a quintessential trademark, which was waiting to be registered. Through three decades of continuous use, we have built an enormous goodwill and reputation around this asset, and through this registration, we have ensured long-term protection of one of our most recognisable brand elements."

By securing trademark registration for the Kingfisher Jingle, United Breweries has strengthened its rights over a jingle that has consistently reinforced the brand’s identity, transforming a familiar tune into a legally protected asset held in perpetuity.