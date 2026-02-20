Gourmet Popcornica bags 3M Media Works as strategic comms partner

Gourmet Popcornica has appointed 3M Media Works as its strategic communications partner.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chennai, Gourmet Popcornica operates across the popcorn value chain, including hybrid seed development, farmer partnerships, kernel processing and supply. The company has cultivation operations across nine states, covering over 36,000 acres of popcorn maize.

Under the mandate, 3M Media Works will manage strategic communications and thought leadership initiatives aimed at strengthening the company’s corporate positioning and stakeholder outreach.

Commenting on the appointment, SBP Pattabhi Rama Rao, managing director, Gourmet Popcornica, said: “Our journey has been shaped by strong farmer partnerships, operational discipline, and a consistent focus on quality across the popcorn value chain. As we scale across B2B, retail, and consumer channels, it is important that our communications clearly reflect the depth of our work and the values that guide us. We believe 3M Media Works brings the strategic clarity and communication rigour required to support this next phase of growth.”

Jitendra S. Jha, managing director, 3M Media Works, said: “Gourmet Popcornica is a rare example of an Indian agri-led company that combines global popcorn expertise with local cultivation at scale. This mandate is about strengthening leadership positioning, establishing the brand not only as India’s largest producer, but as a thought leader shaping a sustainable, farmer-first, and future-ready popcorn ecosystem.”

The partnership is part of Gourmet Popcornica’s ongoing efforts to expand across business and consumer channels.