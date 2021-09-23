CoinSwitch Kuber’s latest campaign gives Bitcoin investors a humorous disclaimer

This ads stand out for making it amply clear that investing in cryptocurrency involves uncertainty and, so, you need a reliable exchange.
In July this year, the Delhi High Court asked Indian cryptocurrency exchanges to add ‘standardised’ disclaimers to their television ads. CoinSwitch Kuber seems to have taken the directive one step further by giving a creative twist to the disclaimer in its latest campaign 'Kucch toh badlega'.
Swati Pincha, head of growth at CoinSwitch, said, “Our partnership with The Script Room brings in innovative ways for us to look at our goal of making India more aware about crypto. Our user base has good representation from all across India, and making sure that these new and young investors are well informed, is our greatest priority."
Created by The Script Room, the two ads highlight, in a humorous way, how someone can get carried away after investing in Bitcoins, and how CoinSwitch Kuber can help make the right decisions. Unlike the regular fintech ads that promise a life-altering experience, these ads stand out for making it amply clear that things are uncertain and, so, you need a sound advisor. While the ads sound like a disclaimer, the actual disclaimer at the end also has a humorous element.
Ayyappan Raj, co-founder of The Script Room, said, “It’s a very young brand in a very new category. Combined with ambitious goals and a high energy team, it’s no surprise that we were able to co-create some really exciting and bold work. It’s a pleasure working with Swati and her team at CoinSwitch. They really regard and celebrate good ideas. The campaign has been well received and we hope to continue this association through many more films.”
Since it is intended for the cricket-viewing audience during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the upcoming T20 World Cup, they have been crafted in the form of shorter duration ads.
Rajesh Ramaswamy or Ramsam, co-founder of The Script Room, added, ‘’Financial services advertising is most often done with a lot of gravitas, seriousness and generally in the emotional territory. The entire cryptocoin being a relatively new category, we thought we should try something that’s really cool and fresh. The creative is basically a take on the usual disclaimers that come along with finance ads, and we have given it an interesting twist. We are delighted by the way the film was visualised and brought alive.”
The campaign not only positions itself as a premier crypto trading platform and a thought leader in the category, but also attempts to create awareness around Bitcoin.
This campaign is quite different from their earlier one released in April ‘Trade Kar, Befikar’. It put the spotlight on the crypto-mania sweeping the nation with new investors deposing their faith in cryptocurrency as an alternate asset class for smart investments.