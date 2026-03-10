Arsenal F.C. turns corner jokes into comedy in a star-studded app ad

The first thing that greets visitors is the sign above the door: Arsenal Corner Shop. For supporters of Arsenal F.C., the joke lands instantly.

For months now, rival fans have teased the North London club for what they claim is an overreliance on set pieces, particularly corners, as a route to goal. Instead of swatting away the criticism, Arsenal has chosen to lean into it.

The club’s latest film promoting the Arsenal App turns the gag into the centrepiece of a playful, cameo-packed advert that feels part sketch comedy, part fan service.

The short film opens with actor and self-confessed Arsenal supporter Asa Butterfield approaching the fictional shop tucked into an Arsenal street corner. Before he can even step inside, however, the door is guarded by none other than centre-back Gabriel Magalhães.

The encounter is less confrontational and more comic obstruction. Butterfield squeezes past him with the awkward determination of a fan who knows the pilgrimage must continue.

Once inside, the shop quickly reveals itself to be something else entirely. Shelves, aisles and corners become stages for a steady stream of recognisable faces from the Arsenal universe. The store unfolds like a surreal tour through the club’s dressing room and history, along with a lot of merchandise and symbolism.

At one point, another celebrity fan of the club, actor Aaron Pierre, runs into manager Mikel Arteta, who appears to be supervising the store with quiet authority. Elsewhere, current stars including Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard pop up in unexpected corners of the shop. And the corner shop, for a particular reason revealed in the end, keeps teleporting to various locations in the ad film.

Members of the women’s team also feature prominently, with appearances from Kim Little, Katie McCabe and Steph Catley, reinforcing the club’s effort to showcase the breadth of its squads.

The cameos extend beyond the current teams. Arsenal legend David Seaman makes an appearance, as does former Arsenal Women icon Rachel Yankey. Their brief appearances add another layer to the film, giving it the feeling of a multigenerational gathering rather than a straightforward promotional video.

What ties the entire sequence together is the shop itself. The fictional corner store is not really a store at all. It is a metaphor for the Arsenal App, which is inevitably shown to also be situated on the moon. 'A corner for Arsenal, wherever you are,' reads the copy in the end. Again, leaning into a running joke about corners that has followed the team this season.

You wouldn't complain if you were an Arsenal fan, though. The team sits at the top of the table in the Premier League, and very well fancies its chance to win it this season.

News, matchday content, jerseys and community features are symbolically folded into the shop’s bustling environment.

In essence, Arsenal has turned the concept of a fan hub into a physical space on screen. Instead of presenting the app through typical feature demonstrations or interface walkthroughs, the club visualises it as a place supporters can wander through, discovering moments and personalities along the way.

The film also reflects a broader trend in football content, where clubs increasingly borrow from entertainment formats rather than traditional advertising. Cameos, storytelling and humour have become key tools in building engagement, particularly as teams compete for attention across digital platforms.