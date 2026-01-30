Admatazz tops the charts, wins Agency of the Year at afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2026

The 11th edition of theafaqs! Foxglove Awards unfolded on January 29, 2026, at Jade Sky Garden, Worli, Mumbai, bringing together a new generation of agencies that continue to challenge conventions and reshape India’s creative landscape.

Established in 2015, Foxglove has grown into India’s largest and only awards platform dedicated exclusively to agencies that are 12 years old or younger. Over the years, it has become a proving ground for young, restless agencies, many of whom first stepped onto the Foxglove stage as challengers and went on to become industry leaders.

Presented by Schbang, the 2026 edition reflected that journey. With reimagined categories, a wider scope of participation and the flexibility to enter at national, regional or both levels, Foxglove once again demonstrated why it has earned a place on every serious agency’s shelf.

This year’s jury evaluated entries on four key parameters: idea, content, design and engagement, across 10 super categories including Ambient Media, Brand Activation, Content Marketing, Customer Experience, Design, Digital, Influencer Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media and Video. In total, the awards featured 86 sub-categories.

Alongside regular category winners, Foxglove also conferred two special honours that remain among the most coveted recognitions for young agencies: Foxglove Agency of the Year and Foxglove Rising Star of the Year.

Top honours

Admatazz emerged as the Foxglove Agency of the Year, underlining its consistent performance across categories and regions. The agency’s strong showing across national and regional entries reinforced its position as one of the most formidable young players in the ecosystem.

The Foxglove Rising Star of the Year title went to a-tom Content Studio, recognising the agency’s rapid ascent and its ability to deliver standout work despite being among the youngest participants.

National winners

At the national level, agencies demonstrated depth, ambition and range across categories.

a-tom Content Studio led the national tally with three Gold, two Silver and three Bronze metals, while Admatazz followed with four Silver and four Bronze metals. Story Digital secured three Silver and three Bronze metals, and Walk The Talk earned one Gold, one Silver and three Bronze metals.

In addition to the Gold winners, the national awards also saw a strong spread of Silver and Bronze wins, reflecting the growing maturity and competitiveness of young agencies across disciplines.

Regional winners

East

Meraqi Digital stood out in the East with three Silver metals, while Digitale (A part of Lookad India) earned two Silver and one Bronze medal. CoCreate Network! and Trident Brandcom each picked up one Bronze medal, signalling the region’s steady rise.

West

The West delivered one of the strongest regional performances. WHAT ARE YOU SAYING (W.A.Y.S. Marketing Solutions) won one Gold and two Bronze metals, while Admatazz added five Silver and six Bronze metals to its tally. Craywingz secured one Silver and two Bronze metals, AlphaX won three Bronze metals, and Techinfinity picked up two Bronze metals. Elixir Integrated Brandcomm also earned a Silver medal.

North

Nash8 continued its strong showing with one Gold and one Silver medal. LOM Worldwide followed with one Silver and two Bronze metals, while Modifyed Digital won two Bronze metals. VOLUME rounded off the region with a Bronze medal.

South

In the South, a-tom Content Studio added a Silver medal to its national wins. Human Global, Redmatter, Bold & Beyond and Popkon Creatives each secured one Bronze medal, highlighting the region’s diverse creative output.

A decade (and more!) of momentum

Over the past 11 years, Foxglove has seen participation from more than 1,500 agencies, evaluated by over 600 jurors and 200 grand jurors, and has celebrated over 2,000 winners from nearly 5,000 participants. Those numbers tell only part of the story.

What Foxglove continues to reinforce is a simple truth: creativity is not defined by age, scale or legacy. It is defined by ideas, and the courage to pursue them. The 2026 edition once again proved that India’s youngest agencies are not waiting their turn; they are shaping the future of the industry, right now.





