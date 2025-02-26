afaqs! CommuniCon 2025: Redefining PR & corporate communication

The afaqs! CommuniCon Summit returns for its second edition on February 27, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai. This premier conference, presented by Adfactors PR and co-partnered by Teamology, will serve as a definitive platform for industry professionals to delve into the transformative strategies, tools, and technologies reshaping modern communication.

Advertisment

With an impressive lineup of keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and case studies, the event will bring together PR leaders, corporate communication professionals, brand strategists, and media experts to foster dialogue on the evolving landscape of communication.

A deep dive into the industry’s most pressing topics

At afaqs! CommuniCon 2025, expect to gain valuable insights from some of the brightest minds in PR and corporate communications. The agenda includes:

Inaugural Keynote: Communication Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring a New Era of Storytelling – Rohit Bansal, group head of communications, Reliance Industries.

Fireside Chat: Building an Investor Brand for Companies Planning to Go Public – Gaurav Phadke, senior group head, Adfactors PR.

Panel Discussion: Co-Dependents or Counterparts? The Symbiotic Relationship Between PR and Business Journalism, featuring speakers from BluSmart, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Teamology, Standard Chartered India, and IIFL Group.

Interview: The Evolving Role of Corporate Communication in Public Sector Enterprises – Anuj Dayal, principal executive director - corporate communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Panel Discussion: Data-Driven Communication: Balancing Insights with Creativity, featuring thought leaders from WebEngage, Bestseller India, BillDesk, NoBroker.com, and McDonald's.

Closing Discussion: Future-Proofing Communication with AI and Tech, led by industry experts from Future Generali India Life Insurance, Fortis Healthcare, RPG Group, and more.

. For more details and to register, click here.

Who should attend?

This conference is tailored for professionals across the communication spectrum, including:

Public & Media Relations specialists

Corporate Communications leaders

Marketing Communication strategists

Crisis Management experts

Investor Relations professionals

Why attend?

Industry Insights: Learn from experts who are shaping the future of corporate communication. Networking Opportunities: Engage with top PR and corporate communication professionals. Actionable Takeaways: Gain strategies and best practices to enhance your communication efforts. Recognition: Celebrate outstanding campaigns and innovations in the sector through the awards segment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of PR and corporate communication.

Join us at afaqs! CommuniCon 2025 and be part of the conversation that defines the future of communication.