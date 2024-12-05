afaqs! Customer First Summit 2024: Where CX leaders shape the future

In today’s business world, customer experience (CX) isn’t just a priority - it’s the game-changer. On December 06, 2024, at Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi, the afaqs! Customer First Summit will bring together CX visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators to explore what’s next in the world of customer experience.

This one-day event is your chance to learn how to personalise customer interactions, embrace cutting-edge technology, and deliver experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Meet our partners

We’re proud to partner with industry trailblazers:

Gen AI Partner : Chat 360

Digital Experience Partner : Salesforce

Co-Partner: Zoho

Why the Customer First Summit Matters

Think of the personal touch of your neighbourhood kirana store - the shopkeeper remembers your name, anticipates your needs, and creates an experience that keeps you coming back. Now, imagine scaling that kind of connection in a digital-first, tech-driven world.

The afaqs! Customer First Summit is built around this idea: combining technology and human insight to create customer experiences that are as meaningful as they are efficient.

What’s in store?

Powerful keynotes

Kickstart your day with insights from CX leaders who are redefining customer journeys.

Engaging panel discussions

Explore emerging CX trends like AI-driven personalisation, seamless omnichannel experiences, and data privacy in the era of automation.

Networking opportunities

Meet the best minds in CX, marketing, and technology. Exchange ideas, build connections, and spark new opportunities.

Key Themes

Here’s what the summit will focus on:

Personalisation at Scale

Omnichannel CX Strategies

Innovation in Customer Service Technology

Data Privacy and Security in the AI Era

CX Metrics and KPIs for Measuring Success

This summit is designed for CX professionals and leaders looking to master the art of customer engagement like CEOs, CMOs, CCOs, CX Managers and Analysts, Digital Transformation Leaders and AI and Automation Experts.