afaqs! Digies Conference 2025: Exploring the next era of digital marketing

Digital marketing is no longer just a component of brand strategy—it is the strategy. As brands, agencies, and content creators navigate an evolving digital landscape, the afaqs! Digies Conference 2025, Co-Powered by Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports, returns to celebrate the finest achievements in digital marketing. With Brand Partner Paytm Ads and Co-Partners Aaj Tak and Audience Pro, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

What to expect at Digies 2025

A flagship initiative by afaqs!, the Digies Conference brings together industry leaders, innovators, and marketing professionals to explore the latest trends and challenges shaping digital marketing. From AI-driven personalisation to the rise of the creator economy, the conference offers a dynamic platform to discuss what’s next in digital marketing.

Key themes for 2025

Data-Driven Campaigns: Maximising campaign effectiveness through data insights.

Mobile-First Strategies: Engaging the connected consumer in a mobile-first world.

Connected TV: Transforming advertising in India’s evolving media landscape.

Affiliate Marketing 2.0: Driving ROI through new-age partnerships.

Generative AI: Unlocking the future of digital marketing strategies.

Speaker lineup

Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions from top industry experts, including:

Keynote Address: Clicks N Misses: Why Storytelling Matters!! by Deepak Subramanian, Managing Director - North America, Unilever Food Solutions.

Case Study Presentation: Swipe Right on Banking: HDFC's Hyper-Personalised Approach by Jahid Ahmed, SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank.

Fireside Chat: Padding up for the new era of Tata IPL on JioStar with Arup Bansal, head of PRS and brand solutions, JioStar and Hemant Kewalya, India lead - audience measurement, Nielsen.

Panel Discussions: Covering topics such as data-driven digital campaigns, the future of connected TV advertising, and mobile-first marketing strategies with leading experts, including: Abhishek Agarwal, head of marketing & martech, Mahindra First Choice Wheels; Anshul Batra, vp - advertising, Paytm; Argho Bhattacharya, head of marketing, PayU; Ashish Pawar, head of marketing, Tata Asset Management, Tata Mutual Fund; Darshana Shah, head of marketing and CX, Aditya Birla Capital; Jiteen Aggarwal, chief marketing officer, Hettich India; Moneesh Chakravarty, vice president - marketing head, Business Standard; Payal Mehra, brand manager - matches & agarbatti, ITC; Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director of ad sales - India, Samsung Ads; Pratik Mukherjee, business head - beauty, LoveChild by Masaba; Praval Singh, vp - marketing & customer experience, Zoho Corporation; Rohan Chincholi, chief digital officer, Havas Media India; Russhabh Thakkar, founder and CEO, Frodoh World; Sakshi Chadha, vice president - brand strategy and corporate marketing, Glance; Santosh Ghosh, principal, Dentsu; Sairam Ranganathan, chief digital officer, Wavemaker India; Shantiswarup Panda, chief marketing officer, Indriya - Aditya Birla Group; Shradha Singh, chief creative officer, Brut India; Sonam Pradhan, head of media & digital marketing - South Asia, Kellanova; Saurabh Khanna, vice-president - agency partnerships & large client solutions, AudiencePro; Sunil Narula, senior vice president - marketing and alternative channel sales, PEWIN - Panasonic Life Solutions India; Sunder Venketraman, chief business officer - content & live ecosystem, VerSe Innovation; and Tejash Kothari, leading brand & marketing, BBC Worldservice - India & APAC regions, BBC News..

Whether you’re a marketing professional, brand strategist, content creator, or agency leader, Digies 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and recognition.

Who should attend?

The afaqs! Digies Conference 2025 is designed for professionals and organisations shaping the digital marketing landscape.

Agencies

Creative Studios

Brands

OTT Platforms

Content Creators

Production Houses

Join the Conversation—Be Part of Digies 2025! Secure your spot now and be part of the future of digital marketing. Enter your best campaigns, connect with industry pioneers, and gain insights that will shape tomorrow’s digital strategies.