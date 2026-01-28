afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2026: Marking 11 years of spotlighting young agencies

The afaqs! Foxglove Awards return for their 2026 edition, marking 11 years of recognising and rewarding India’s youngest creative agencies. Presented by Schbang, the awards will be held on January 29, 2026, at Jade Sky Garden, Worli, Mumbai, bringing together agencies, marketers and creative leaders from across the country.

Over the past decade, Foxglove has built a distinct position in the industry as an exclusive stage for agencies that are 12 years old or younger. It is designed for agencies that are bold in thinking, ambitious in scale and focused on shaping the future of Indian advertising. Many agencies that began their journey on the Foxglove stage as challengers have since grown into established names, making the platform a recognised proving ground for emerging talent.

The winners of Foxglove Awards 2026 will be announced on stage tomorrow and presented with their trophies in the presence of our esteemed jury members. Each winning agency will also receive a certificate of felicitation from presenting partner Schbang.

A decade of celebrating young agencies

Launched in 2015, the afaqs! Foxglove Awards were created to acknowledge fresh content, fearless campaigns and breakthrough ideas from young agencies. The 2026 edition continues that mandate while expanding opportunities for participation. Agencies founded on or after August 31, 2013, are eligible to enter.

One of Foxglove’s defining features is its flexible entry structure. Agencies can submit work at the national level, the regional level or opt for both, allowing them to benchmark their work across multiple contexts. Over 11 years, this flexibility has helped Foxglove find a place on the shelves of agencies across India.

Entries are evaluated across 10 super categories: Ambient Media, Brand Activation, Content Marketing, Customer Experience, Design, Digital, Influencer Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media and Video. Together, these account for 86 sub-categories. The jury assesses work on four parameters: idea, content, design and engagement.

In addition to regular category awards, Foxglove confers two special honours. The Foxglove Agency of the Year is awarded to the most consistent performer across categories, with all participants automatically considered. The Foxglove Rising Star of the Year recognises agencies that are six years old or younger, again without any additional entry fee.

Foxglove Awards 2026 was judged by a senior grand jury and an extensive jury panel comprising leaders from agencies, brands and media organisations. Their collective experience ensured that entries were evaluated with rigour and context.

For more details, click here.

Our esteemed Grand Jury

The 11th edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards was guided by a distinguished Grand Jury comprising senior leaders from across advertising, media, marketing and digital. The panel included Babita Baruah, chief executive officer, VML; Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder-MD, BC Web Wise; Kaacon Sethi, chief marketing officer, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Kartik Subramanian, head – brand communications, Raymond Lifestyle Limited; KV Sridhar, global chief creative officer, Nihlient Ltd; Lishoy George, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia; Mandeep Sharma, chief operating officer, Cheil; Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82point5; Meera Sharath Chandra, founder CEO & CCO, Tigress Tigress; Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer, TBWA; Santosh Padhi (Paddy), founder, chief creative officer, INTO Creative; Saugata Bagchi, global head – digital, content, experiential & MarTech, Tata Communications; Shradha Singh, chief creative officer, Brut India; and Vinod Thadani, CGO, media, dentsu India and CEO, iProspect India.

A distinguished Jury Panel

Supporting the Grand Jury was a diverse and experienced jury panel that evaluated entries across categories and regions, bringing together perspectives from creative agencies, brands, platforms and consultancies. The jury included Abhilash Singh, chief revenue officer, SocioClout; Ajay Mehta, former head of branded content & creative services, WPP Media; Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing, HARMAN India; Aman Mannan, national creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi India; Amit Sethiya, category head: brand and marketing – B2C, Polycab India; Ankur Garg, executive creative director, FCB Kinnect; Dinesh Swamy, founder, Twwwist; Dr. Kushal Sanghvi, director, Komerz; Gaurav Soni, head of media, Perfetti Van Melle; Hiten Sondagar, creative head – design, SoCheers; Jaikishin Chhaproo, head media & brand PR, ITC Limited; Kabeer Ghosh, marketing head, Mythri Media Works; Karan Khatri, head – digital marketing, Vista India; Nikita Desai, VP marketing and brands, D Decor Home Fabrics; Nilotpal Chakraborty, head – digital marketing, Simpolo Tiles and Bathware; Pratip Francis, general manager – brand marketing, MRF; Priyanka Padode Sheth, head of business & operations, IPLIX Media; Riya Joseph, general manager – media, Britannia Industries; Sameer Sojwal, ECD, Sideways Consulting; Sambit Mohanty, executive vice president / creative head, McCann Worldgroup; Sandeep Patwardhan, senior vice president, Enormous; Saumitra Prasad, chief marketing officer, DOMS Industries; Shardul Bist, chief marketing officer, Indo National Ltd; Shwetha Iyer, SVP & head of marketing, Kissht; Tanvi Jain, SVP customer success, Netcore Cloud; Varun Kothari, head – digital marketing, Welspun One; and Viren Sean Noronha, CEO & co-founder, The New Thing.

As afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2026 opens its doors to the next generation of agencies, it continues to reinforce a clear idea: creativity is driven by ideas, not age. Young agencies looking to test their work, are welcome to gain recognition and be part of the industry conversation.