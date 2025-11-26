BFSI brands steal the spotlight at afaqs! BankFin 360 Awards 2025

The afaqs! BankFin 360 Awards 2025, held on November 25 at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai, celebrated excellence in BFSI marketing, recognising brands that are redefining consumer engagement in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The event brought together marketing leaders from banks, fintechs, insurance firms, and NBFCs to honour the most innovative campaigns across categories such as Media & Advertising, Digital Marketing, CX & Martech, Sectoral Campaigns, and Experiential Marketing.

With the BFSI industry at the cusp of digital transformation, the awards highlighted how marketers are balancing technology-driven innovation with trust-based communication. The evening also featured thought leadership discussions on hyper-personalisation, data-driven storytelling, and customer-first strategies shaping the next decade of BFSI marketing.

The event was supported by ARM Worldwide as Co-Partner, Teamology as Digital Strategy Partner, Techmagnate as Powered By Partner, ReBid as Silver Partner, and Benson as Trophy Partner.

For more details,click here.

Top winners steal the show

Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top winner, bagging eight metals in total, including six Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze, for its outstanding campaigns that showcased a blend of innovation, relevance, and customer-centric storytelling.

PNB MetLife followed with five metals, four Gold and one Silver, reaffirming its creative strength in financial communication. Kotak811 also made a strong impression, securing four metals with three Gold and one Silver, underscoring its impactful approach to youth-centric and digital-first marketing.

Other standout performances

Several other BFSI brands also delivered noteworthy performances. Axis Bank earned eight metals, including two Gold, for its creative range across categories. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank took home six metals, also with two Gold, demonstrating a consistent presence across categories.

HSBC, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and Niva Bupa Health Insurance also clinched two Gold medals each, marking their strong showing in the competition.

Participants included a wide range of financial powerhouses such as ACKO, Canara Bank, DSP Mutual Fund, Godrej Capital, ICICI Bank, L&T, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, PNB Housing Finance, Razorpay, SBI General Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, and Tata Capital Limited, among others.

For the full list of winners, click here.

Celebrating excellence in BFSI marketing

The afaqs! BankFin 360 Awards not only celebrated marketing excellence but also highlighted the innovative spirit driving India’s BFSI sector. The awards served as a platform to recognise the creative collaborations between in-house teams and agencies, setting new benchmarks for impactful financial communication.

The winners were chosen by a distinguished Grand Jury composed of senior marketing and communication leaders from across the industry, who evaluated entries for creativity, effectiveness, innovation, and consumer relevance.

The Jury included Akhil Almeida, senior vice president - head of marketing & D2C, Bandhan Life; Alok Arya, chief marketing officer, Equentis; Amit Bhandare, head of marketing and corporate communications, YES Securities; Amit Raje, vice president - digital marketing & head e-commerce, Kotak Life; Anchit Chandra, digital marketing & CRM, Muthoot FinCorp ONE; Ankit Goenka, senior vice president & head customer experience, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit; Darshana Shah, chief marketing officer, Aditya Birla Capital; Deepak Oram, senior vice president - growth marketing & martech, HDFC Bank; Gaurav Jalan, founder & CEO, mPokket; Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, chief marketing officer, Generali Central Life Insurance; Ketan Mankikar, vice president & head - marketing & pr, Zuno General Insurance; Shubh Mukherji, chief operating officer, Techmagnate; Shwetha Iyer, SVP and head of marketing, Kissht; Somesh Surana, joint president - digital business group & marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance; Sujay Rachh, chief marketing officer, Nuvama Group; Suresh Gajendran, head marketing and branding, Bank of Baroda; Uden Bhutia, vice president - brand and marketing, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.



















