Celebrate a decade of digital brilliance at the afaqs! Digies 2026 Awards and Conference

Digital has become the cornerstone of modern marketing. From data-driven campaigns to immersive experiences, brands and agencies today are redefining how stories are told and audiences are engaged. Celebrating this dynamic evolution, afaqs! announces the 10th edition of Digies – The Digital Awards and Conference, to be held in February 2026 in New Delhi.

Advertisment

A flagship initiative by afaqs!, Digies 2026 will commemorate a decade of excellence in digital marketing communication. The awards recognise creativity, innovation, and effectiveness across platforms, shining a spotlight on the people and ideas driving digital transformation.

Honouring digital storytellers

Digies has established itself as a benchmark for creative excellence in digital media. The awards celebrate the achievements of agencies, brands, production houses, design studios, creative studios, and content creators that have redefined brand storytelling in the digital era.

From inventive social media campaigns and integrated brand strategies to powerful influencer collaborations and short-form videos, the awards honour the diversity and depth of digital marketing in India.

81 categories and two special honours

The 10th anniversary edition introduces 81 categories, reflecting the expanding universe of digital marketing disciplines. In addition, two prestigious honours will spotlight overall excellence:

Brand of the Year

Agency of the Year

These awards will recognise those who have demonstrated outstanding creative performance, consistency, and impact in the digital landscape.

Important dates to remember

Early Bird Deadline: October 22, 2025

Entry Deadline: November 24, 2025

Awards Night: February 2026

For more details on categories, submission guidelines, and participation, click here.

Why participate in Digies 2026

Participating in Digies offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to:

Celebrate excellence by showcasing their most innovative work.

Gain recognition among top marketers, strategists, and peers.

Network with thought leaders shaping the digital marketing ecosystem.

Motivate teams by celebrating their creative accomplishments.

Enhance credibility and build brand reputation through earned recognition.

Join the celebration

As afaqs! celebrates a decade of digital creativity, Digies 2026 promises to be more than an awards night—it is a tribute to the ideas, people, and stories that define modern marketing.

Whether you are a brand pushing creative boundaries, an agency building powerful campaigns, or a creator inspiring audiences, this is your moment to be recognised on one of India’s most respected digital stages.

Submit your entries before November 24, 2025, and be part of the 10-year celebration of digital excellence.