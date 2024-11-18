A brand’s balancing act: Industry leaders on the future of print and digital in branding

The HP Ultimate Impressions: The Future of Print Tech for Modern Brands event, powered by HP's Latex 4th Generation technology, brought together industry stalwarts for a comprehensive exploration of the evolving print and digital media landscape. Hosted at Jade Luxury Banquets in Mumbai, the event aimed to showcase the latest advances in sustainable print technology while delving into the strategic balance between digital and print media in brand building. Curated by HP in partnership with afaqs!, the evening's highlight was an engaging fireside chat titled Digital and Print: A Brand’s Balancing Act.

Advertisment

The panel

(L-R) Rachana Lokhande, Anand Chakravarthy, Ashish Mishra, Kedar Ravangave, and Jeremy Brew

Moderated by Rachana Lokhande, founder of Glocal Bridge, the panel featured insightful contributions from Ashish Mishra, CEO of Interbrand India & South Asia; Anand Chakravarthy, Chief Growth Officer of OMG India; Kedar Ravangave, Head of Marketing for Kotak Mahindra Bank; and Jeremy Brew, Global Applications Expert for HP. Each panellist brought a unique perspective, drawing from extensive experience in branding, marketing, and the print and digital industries.

Print and digital: Companions, not competitors

Lokhande set the stage by acknowledging the rapid pace of digital transformation while questioning the enduring relevance of print. "Digitisation is advancing rapidly, yet print continues to hold its ground. While reports suggest a decline in print, consumer preference for physical touchpoints remains strong. So, how are brands striking the balance between print and digital?" she posed to the panel.

Kedar Ravangave offered a nuanced view on the resilience of print media. “Everyone said print was dying, but that's far from true,” he explained. "During the e-commerce boom, big-ticket sales events heavily relied on digital advertising. However, when we incorporated print ads in leading newspapers, it sparked significant engagement. Newspapers became so saturated with ads that they had to innovate with 'jackets over jackets.' This period truly challenged our assumptions about print, proving its continued relevance—especially when combined with digital."

Ashish Mishra of Interbrand emphasised that the focus should be on the purpose served by each medium rather than the mediums themselves. "Balancing print and digital isn’t about focusing on the channels themselves, but on the experiences they enable. Some touchpoints require minimal impact, while others demand deeper engagement. Once you understand this, the right formats and tools often present themselves, naturally creating a harmonious balance between digital and print."

Anand Chakravarthy expanded on the practical challenges brands face in different regions. “It’s about what we’re trying to achieve. In non-metro areas, we still rely heavily on printed outdoor ads as digital formats aren’t readily available. For pan-India brands, traditional print remains indispensable, especially in regions lacking robust digital infrastructure.”

Sustainability in focus

Sustainability emerged as a central theme, with panellists discussing how brands integrate eco-friendly practices within their campaigns. Lokhande probed into how sustainability is woven into print and digital strategies, especially regarding brand initiatives.

Chakravarthy highlighted McDonald's India's commitment to sustainability through innovative advertising practices. “McDonald's does a lot of outdoor flexes, and part of their mandate is to give back to society. So, we worked with an NGO that takes all the flexes after each campaign, converting them into school bags for underprivileged children. Now, whenever McDonald's does an out-of-home campaign, all the flexes go to this NGO, they recycle them, and make school bags to give to kids,” he shared.

Jeremy Brew provided an international perspective from Australia, showcasing sustainable practices in print advertising. “One of our partners uses HDPE for short-term billboards. After campaigns, the material is shredded, melted, mixed with green waste, and transformed into fence posts and picnic furniture. So, print is not just a one-time use—it’s getting a second life. Sustainability is built into the product life cycle,” Brew explained.

Mishra echoed these sentiments, noting that while international brands are leading the way, local adoption in India is still developing.“We’re seeing a serious push from multinational brands, particularly those operating in high-value districts like GIFT City in Ahmedabad, where sustainability is a core principle. But within India, we still have a long way to go in setting local standards for sustainable practices,” he observed.

Print's role in branding: Not just marketing

The panel also explored the unique strengths of print as a medium for branding beyond mere marketing. Brew noted the complementary role of print in environments that require a lasting presence. “While digital can create dynamic in-store experiences, print holds its own for more permanent displays. In many settings, it brings a physical presence digital simply cannot replicate.”

Ravangave highlighted the resurgence of print in e-commerce, particularly during high-engagement periods. “During high-discount periods, our print ads saw remarkable traction, driving customer engagement and recall that digital alone couldn’t achieve,” he stated.

Future directions: Balancing profit with purpose

Continuing the discussion, the panellists reflected on how brands and agencies can harmonise profit motives with purposeful, sustainable practices. Mishra emphasised the need for industry-wide metrics to integrate sustainability effectively into brand strategies. “Sustainability needs to go beyond being a 'nice-to-have' and should be integral to the business model. As we’re seeing, clients are more willing to invest in media that can deliver a positive environmental impact, but we need better frameworks to measure these outcomes.”

Ravangave added, “Newer generations of marketers are increasingly mindful of sustainability. They're asking the right questions—whether digital or print campaigns add unnecessary waste. It’s a promising sign, but the industry needs a unified push to make sustainability a must-have.”

Brew highlighted the importance of educating marketers on sustainable practices. “I recently consulted on a project with Unilever Australia, where they assessed every aspect of their in-store displays with sustainability at the forefront. They looked at everything—from the cardboard used, to the adhesives and plastic clips, ensuring they were water-based or made from recycled materials, and whether they could be easily recycled through consumer waste streams. What's exciting is that this level of scrutiny is becoming more common, especially in the FMCG sector, and in high-turnover areas like supermarket point-of-sale. Brands like HP have a vital role to play in guiding marketers toward more sustainable print and digital solutions,” he suggested.

Building awareness for sustainable print tech

Lokhande concluded by asking the panel how HP could foster greater awareness of sustainable technologies. Mishra proposed a strategic approach focused on education and demonstration. “If you consider the broader context of outcomes and map out your business verticals—examining customer journeys—you can pinpoint key touchpoints and experiences to enhance. Then, by evaluating the technologies available, you can make these experiences more cost-effective and sustainable. This process should be centred around education, showcasing innovations that not only improve the experience but also reduce costs and promote sustainability.”

Chakravarthy echoed the need for a deeper understanding of sustainability’s role in branding. “Businesses are driven by the need to make a profit. Sustainability, on its own, won't create a shift because it’s not always a priority for brand custodians. We must demonstrate how sustainability can enhance brand effectiveness. If it becomes part of the process, that’s even better. We need to educate marketers who may not be fully aware of these innovations. Once they understand how sustainability can benefit their brands, we can start integrating these technologies into more and more campaigns.”

Ravangave added, “If HP makes sustainability synonymous with responsibility and celebrates those who lead by example, it could inspire many brands to follow suit. I believe the way CSR funds are allocated could be more impactful if we focus on what businesses are doing in their daily operations and give those actions a deeper, more meaningful purpose.”

Watch the full panel on YouTube.