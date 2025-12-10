Discover next-gen CX practices at afaqs! Customer First Summit 2025

In 2025, customer experience is no longer just a strategy. It is a complex interplay between emotional intelligence and data-driven precision. Brands are no longer judged by what they sell, but by the journeys they can create. Every touchpoint matters. Every interaction counts. And that is where this summit comes alive.

On 11 December 2025, Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi, is going to be a hotbed of ideas, innovation, and experience at the 2nd edition of the afaqs! Customer First Summit. With Co-partners Karix, Exotel, Salesforce, Table Space, LocalBuzz, and DAiOM, the event will host diverse spectrums of industry expertise, putting up a stage for conversations beyond trends to the very core of customer experience.

The summit brings together leaders across industries to decode nuances in CX through keynotes, panel discussions, live case studies, and curated networking sessions.

What’s on the agenda

Hyper-personalisation at Scale

Generative AI and the Next Wave of Customer Engagement

Voice, Chat & Emotion AI: The Rise of Conversational Experiences

Seamless Omnichannel Strategies

Ethical Data, Trust, and Customer Consent

New-Age CX Metrics: Beyond NPS

Designing for Accessibility and Inclusivity

CX-Led Innovation in Product & Service Design

Each theme provides strategic insight paired with practical guidance for leaders ready to excel in the evolving CX landscape.

Why this summit matters

The afaqs! Customer First Summit is your compass to navigate the fast-changing CX ecosystem. Can your brand anticipate needs before they are voiced? Can it surprise and delight without crossing the line into invading privacy? These are the questions shaping conversations in New Delhi.

Throughout the conference, attendees will be treated to inspiring keynotes, dynamic panels, and live case studies. Networking is intertwined within every session to let professionals share ideas, ignite collaborations, and benchmark their own strategies against industry leaders.

Who should attend

CEOs, CCOs, CMOs, CTOs, CXOs, heads of product and innovation, customer experience managers, CRM and loyalty experts, digital transformation leaders, and brand strategists can find sessions tailored to their particular challenges. Even data scientists and AI specialists will gain perspective on the human impact of their work.

Our esteemed speakers

Attendees will learn from industry leaders with experience spanning strategy, technology, and customer engagement. Expect a mix-bag of big-picture thinking and hands-on insights.

Keynote: Rahul Yadav, Deputy Chief (Operations, Strategy & Planning), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, on operational excellence and human-centred design transforming large-scale transport experiences.

Panels feature Dipu KV, senior president, Bajaj Allianz; Dr. Ashish Bajaj, group chief marketing officer, Narayana Health; Narottam Sharma, chief information officer, FoodWorks; Pramod Mundra, president & CIO, Havells; Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer & business head, MagicBricks; Indranil Mukherjee, head customer experience, PVR INOX; Nidhi Chadha, AVP – customer experience, Airtel; Sumitra Patnaik, associate director – customer experience & customer service, OLX; Krishma Mehra, director, customer experience, Milkbasket; Namita Bohara, head of customer centricity, Hindalco; Anamika Chatterjee, heading customer service – retail finance, Hero Fincorp; Nilesh Kambli, senior vice president – customer experience, Pilgrim; Bidyut Nath, head of marketing communications, Pexpo; Sandeep Singh Sachdeva, customer & seller experience – head, Snapdeal; Manas Gulati, co-founder and CEO, ARM Worldwide; Dilpreet Singh, head – loyalty CRM and partnerships, ITC Hotels; Sumit Biswas, head – CRM & loyalty, Bikanerwala; Sai Thota, revenue head – D2C, Salty; Rajesh Sethuraman, head of marketing, Marks & Spencer; Megha Agarwal, CMO, Table Space; Saurabh Agrawal, CEO, DAiOM; Arti Saxena, CGO, LocalBuzz; Sameer Kapoor, assistant director, Ipsos; and Namrata Nath, marketing lead – India & international, Exotel.

The afaqs! Customer First Summit is where CX vision meets execution. Whether your focus is data-driven personalisation, omnichannel design, or building loyalty in a complex market, this summit is your platform to learn, share, and influence.







