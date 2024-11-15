HP’s Ultimate Impressions event sets the stage for brands to lead with sustainable print tech

The world of print technology was brought to the forefront in Mumbai at the 'Ultimate Impressions: The Future of Print Tech for Modern Brands' event, powered by HP’s Latex 4th Gen technology. Hosted at Jade Luxury Banquets on October 25, 2024, the event, curated by HP in partnership with afaqs!, was a unique platform for discussing how cutting-edge printing technology is influencing creative marketing and sustainability in the branding world.

A canvas of creativity: Exploring the intersection of innovation and design

The event's theme, "Make The Ultimate Impressions With Prints," set the stage for an in-depth look into the evolution of print technology. Attendees were treated to a showcase of HP's eco-conscious and high-performance Latex technology. As brands today compete for the most valuable asset—consumer attention—the event highlighted how advancements in print tech are becoming instrumental in capturing and maintaining that attention.

HP's Latex 4th Gen technology was at the centre of the discussions, drawing a line between stunning, sustainable output and creative possibilities for brand storytelling. The event's experiential zone featured samples of print on various materials, from Texture Wood and Brushed Aluminum to Clear Film and Acrylic. Guests were able to touch, feel, and see the power of HP's sustainable, water-based inks, which offer odourless prints, no reactive monomer chemistry, and a commitment to circular economy principles.

The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, including brand and marketing heads, retail and store design professionals, creative agency heads, visual merchandisers, and operations managers. It provided a space for these professionals to exchange insights, explore new trends, and discuss how the print technology landscape is evolving to support modern brand strategies.

Insights on digital and print technology

The event kicked off with a curtain raiser by Shalini Sachdeva, country marketing manager for large format print at HP. Shalini introduced HP’s 4th Gen Latex technology, focusing on its vibrant colour capabilities, long-term sustainability, and its role in powering lasting impressions in brand campaigns. Her talk emphasised the importance of informed decision-making in choosing print technology to achieve maximum impact in marketing.

Next, KV Sridhar (Pops), global chief creative officer at Nihilent Ltd, took the stage for a session titled "The Canvas of Creativity: Technology Igniting Imagination." Drawing from his 45 years of experience in advertising, Pops reflected on the democratisation of creativity through technology. He recounted the challenges faced by the industry in producing high-quality prints in the past and how the evolution of digital screens has made it harder to maintain consistency. He also touched on the difficulty of adapting images across multiple platforms and maintaining brand consistency.

In his session, Amit Shah, founder & CEO of Spectrum Scan, discussed sustainability in point-of-sale (POS) and point-of-sale materials (POSM). He emphasised how sustainability is often misunderstood and highlighted how India's frugal lifestyle and examples like Dharavi's recycling efforts are shaping sustainable practices in the printing industry. He provided insights into using recyclable materials and paper-based alternatives to reduce environmental impact.

The evening also featured a fireside chat on "Digital and Print: A Brand’s Balancing Act." The discussion, with panellists including Rachana Lokhande, founder of Glocal Bridge, Ashish Mishra, CEO of Interbrand India & South Asia, Anand Chakravarthy, chief growth officer of OMG India, Kedar Ravangave, head of marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Jeremy Brew, global applications expert, explored the balance between digital and print media in modern branding. Despite the dominance of digital, the panel emphasised that print remains a key touchpoint for consumer engagement, especially in premium, tactile experiences. Sustainability, cost barriers, and environmental impact were also key themes.

HP’s sustainability commitment

A major highlight was Hitesh Sharma, South Asia lead for sustainable impact operations & compliance at HP, who detailed HP’s sustainability journey. He spoke about HP’s ambitious goals for 75% circularity by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. He also discussed the company’s initiatives, including using recycled materials, eliminating single-use plastics, and promoting forest-positive programs.

Vitesh Sharma, country head for large format print at HP, wrapped up the session by talking about the challenges of delivering consistent colour quality across India's vast geography. HP's solution connects over 2,500 printers across 70 cities, ensuring uniformity in print quality. Vitesh also emphasised HP’s commitment to sustainability and their continued investment in eco-friendly solutions over the last 16 years.

Experiential Zone: A hands-on look at hp’s technological innovations

The event's experiential zone was a major draw, offering attendees the chance to interact directly with HP's innovative print technology. Featuring an impressive range of materials, including wood, brushed aluminium, and acrylic, the zone highlighted HP's versatile, eco-friendly printing capabilities. The tactile nature of the experience allowed guests to truly appreciate the quality of HP’s water-based inks, which provide odourless, sustainable prints without compromising on visual appeal.

In addition to the diverse materials on display, the zone also showcased key features of HP's print technology: