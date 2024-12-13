Social Panga leads the pack, wins Agency of the Year at afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2024

The 10th edition of the afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2024 unfolded in a grand celebration at Jade Luxury Banquets, Worli, Mumbai, bringing together the most vibrant young agencies in India's advertising ecosystem.

Marking a decade of creativity, the afaqs! Foxglove Awards continues to be the only platform in India exclusively for agencies 12 years old or younger. This year, the awards had nine super categories and 60 categories.

Standout entries by some of the brightest creative agencies were honoured with two special awards: 'Agency of the Year' and 'Young Agency of the Year.'

Social Panga emerged as the Agency of the Year, taking home top honours for its outstanding work. Founded a decade ago by Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora, the integrated social media and digital marketing agency has evolved from Facebook to Instagram reels and other media formats.

Headquartered in Bangalore, the agency has redefined creativity and innovation, setting new benchmarks across campaigns that resonate with audiences and brands alike. It has a diverse client portfolio across sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, finance, and healthcare.

The Young Agency of the Year title was awarded to Nash8. Founded by Nasheet Shadani, it operates as a creative independent with a focus on mobile-first storytelling. The New Delhi-headquartered agency has showcased its dynamic and future-forward approach to advertising with entries such as ‘Forex at Your Doorstep’ for MakeMyTrip.

National Winners

The national winners demonstrated remarkable creativity and impact across a range of categories:

Social Panga & Eleve Media won Gold for its entry ‘KitKat - You Make My Break’ in the Best Influencer-led Activation category.

Buffalo Soldiers secured Gold in the Best use of Social Media in Brand Activation category for its ‘#TheBigMove’ (Tech Mahindra Global Chess League) campaign.

Admatazz clinched Gold in the Most Innovative Content Strategy category for its ‘Standup for Life Insurance’ entry (Tata AIA Life Insurance).

Social Beat earned Gold in the Best use of Influencer(s) on Instagram category for ‘Indian Terrain - Women’s Day’.

Grapes Digital and Social Beat shared Gold in the Best Social Media Campaign category for Manforce Condoms' ‘Realgasm’ entry and the ‘Samsonite - Tested Like Samsonite’ entry.

Nash8 took home Gold in the Best use of Video for Social Media category for the ‘Forex at Your Doorstep’ entry (MakeMyTrip).

In addition to the Gold winners, the event saw 19 Silver and 17 Bronze winners at the national level, showcasing diverse and ground-breaking campaigns.

Regional Winners

South

Redmatter won Gold in the Best use of Social Media for CSR category for its ‘FDR #RefuseItDefuseIt’ entry (Foundation for Democratic Reforms).

The South region also celebrated two Silver and six Bronze winners, reflecting a strong focus on impactful CSR campaigns.

West

The Tagi Studio secured Gold in the Best Brand Identity category for Atman Incenses (Sagar Dham).

The West region led with a substantial haul, earning 10 Silver and 17 Bronze awards across categories like packaging and visual storytelling.

East

While there were no Gold winners from the east region, agencies like Meraqi Digital and Azure Communication earned Silver for their ‘WOW Chicken Presents WOW Dads’ and ‘#paper-it's not just a thing’ entries in the Content Marketing and Design categories, respectively.

The East region contributed five Silver and 12 Bronze wins, showcasing emerging talent and unique regional insights.

North

Nash8 repeated its national success, winning Gold in the Best use of Video for Social Media category for ‘Forex at Your Doorstep’ (MakeMyTrip).

Northern agencies also secured 12 Silver awards, further highlighting their innovative approaches to video storytelling and digital engagement.

To check the comprehensive list of all the winners, please click here

Since its inception in 2015, the afaqs! Foxglove Awards have grown into a beacon of creativity for young agencies, offering both national and regional award options. Over the years, the awards have welcomed participation from over 1,000 agencies, reinforcing their unique status in India’s advertising landscape.

This 10th edition reinforced that creativity knows no age and celebrated the relentless spirit of young agencies carving a niche in the advertising industry.