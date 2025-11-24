Step into the next era of BFSI innovation at afaqs! BankFin 360 Conference

The financial services sector is undergoing a profound shift driven by digital acceleration, shifting customer behaviour and heightened competition. As financial brands recalibrate strategies to build trust and deliver more personalised value, the need for informed, future-ready marketing has never been greater. afaqs! BankFin 360 returns this year to provide a comprehensive view of how leaders across banking, fintech, insurance and allied services are steering this transformation. The event is supported by ARM Worldwide as Co-Partner, Teamology as Digital Strategy Partner, Techmagnate as Powered By Partner, ReBid as Silver Partner and Benson as Trophy Partner.

Advertisment

Set to take place on 25 November 2025 at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai, the conference will examine key shifts redefining BFSI marketing. From harnessing the power of AI to rethinking omnichannel journeys, the event aims to equip delegates with practical insights grounded in real-world application. In addition to the conference, the BFSI Marketing Excellence Awards will honour stand-out campaigns, innovations and leadership achievements across advertising, digital marketing, customer experience, Martech, sector-specific initiatives and experiential marketing.

The agenda includes power-packed keynotes, panel discussions featuring senior industry voices, in-depth case studies and fireside conversations with marketing and fintech pioneers. Delegates can expect valuable networking opportunities with peers driving growth across India’s financial ecosystem.

For more details, click here.

Key highlights

The upcoming edition of BankFin 360 will feature:

• Power-packed keynotes delivered by leading BFSI decision makers

• Insightful panel discussions featuring senior marketing and business voices

• Real-world case studies spotlighting successful BFSI marketing strategies

• Exclusive fireside chats with marketing and fintech pioneers

• Networking opportunities with senior professionals shaping the BFSI agenda

• BFSI Marketing Excellence Awards recognising the industry’s best work

Key themes

This year’s programme will focus on issues central to the evolving BFSI landscape, including:

• The role of AI and automation in modernising BFSI marketing workflows

• Data-driven personalisation strategies aimed at boosting acquisition and retention

• Omnichannel marketing approaches connecting digital and offline touchpoints

• Trust, transparency and compliance as the foundation of financial communication

• The impact of content and storytelling on financial brand-building

• Emerging trends in influencer and community-led BFSI engagement

Why professionals should attend

BankFin 360 is designed for marketing leaders, digital strategists, brand custodians, CX innovators and product visionaries committed to advancing financial marketing. Attendees will gain clarity on emerging technologies, learn how to embed data-driven personalisation, understand the evolving compliance landscape and explore how storytelling can deepen brand trust. The conference also unpacks the rising influence of community-led engagement and the shifts shaping customer loyalty.

Beyond knowledge exchange, the event offers opportunities to expand professional networks, benchmark marketing maturity and engage with practitioners driving high-impact financial branding. Participation in the awards also provides organisations with a platform for industry recognition and peer validation.

Speakers and sessions

Rajiv Gupta, president, Policy Bazaar, will deliver the keynote address. The speaker line-up spans the breadth of the BFSI landscape, featuring: Alok Arya, chief marketing officer, Equentis; Amit Bhandare, head of marketing and corporate communications, Yes Securities; Ankit Goenka, senior vice president and head of customer experience, Bajaj General; Ankush Bhattacharya, marketing lead, Jana Small Finance Bank; Anupam Asthana, executive director, Ipsos; Boni Noronha, senior VP II and head of marketing, PR and digital, Axis Mutual Fund; Chandni Mehta, senior director, Turtlemint; Deepak Oram, senior vice president for growth marketing and martech, HDFC Bank; Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, chief marketing officer, General Central Life Insurance; Haarmeet Arora, vice president for corporate communications, public relations and events, Zaggle; Ishan Khare, head of digital revenue, HDFC Securities; Kaushik Chakraborty, head of marketing and corporate communication, Tata Capital; Manas Gulati, co-founder and CEO, ARM Worldwide; Manoj Nair, senior vice president for digital, Shriram Finance; Mayur Kaku, vice president for brand and digital, Angel One; MVS Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank; Nikita Chokshi, head of marcom and client engagement, Nuvama; Noopur Bhatia, AVP for sales, Techmagnate; Pooja Menon Vaidya, associate vice president for digital marketing, IIFL Capital; Prasad Pimple, executive vice president and head of the digital business unit, Kotak Life; Radhika Zingade Bhattacharya, group marketing head, InCred; Rahul Sharma, vice president for brand marketing, Reliance General Insurance; Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, ReBid; Rekha Motwani, senior VP for media, ARM Worldwide; Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance; Shwetha Iyer, senior vice president and head of marketing, Kissht; Sidharth Shakdher, CMO and business head, Paytm; Tarun Khanna, president and head of digital, marketing and strategy, Reliance General Insurance; and Uden Bhutia, vice president for brand and product marketing, Ujjivan.

With the BFSI sector entering a new phase of digital evolution, BankFin 360 offers a timely forum to reflect, learn and prepare for what comes next. Marketing and business leaders are encouraged to participate and contribute to the conversations that will shape the future of financial services.





