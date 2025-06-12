The afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards & Conference is here

For the past four years, the afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards & Conference has not only celebrated the best marketing work of the year but has also reflected on the most influential trends shaping the industry.

One of the must-attend events on the marketing calendar, the afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards & Conference returns on June 13, 2025, at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai.

As in previous years, the awards will continue to recognise brands and agencies that have demonstrated exceptional storytelling, strategic thinking, and media innovation across both digital and traditional platforms.

Conference Agenda:

• Crafting 1.4 Billion Stories – Marketing for a Diverse India

Nikhil Sharma (Perfetti Van Melle India)

• From 30 Second Ads to 30 Second Reels: The Future of Brand Creativity

Featuring P. G. Aditiya (Talented) and Josy Paul (BBDO India), moderated by Tushar Malhotra (Bisleri)

• YouTube: Leading the Next Era of Entertainment in the Living Room

Shubha Pai (Google Brand Solutions)

• The Future Consumer: Understanding Behaviours, Expectations & Values

Shubhranshu Singh (Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles), moderated by Sreekant Khandekar (afaqs!)

• From Funnels to Flywheels: Rethinking Brand Growth in the Experience Economy

Featuring Amit Sethiya (Polycab), Amrit Baid (Mercedes-Benz), Deepa Krishnan (Hyatt), Sagar Das (CMV360), Sai Narayan (PolicyBazaar), Saurabh Sharma (Cinépolis), moderated by Geetika Singh (Ipsos UU)

• The Rise of D2C Brands – Cracking the Growth Code

Featuring Anupam Tripathi (Lenskart), Madhu Sudan (Punt Partners), Nidhi Sharma (DigiHaat), Riaan Rodrigues (Tata AIG), Shaifali Gautam (CaratLane), hosted by Moneka Khurana (MMA Global India)

• More Than Just an Ad: Crafting Moments That Matter

Featuring Aakash Shah (One Hand Clap) and Aditya Oza (EMotorad)

• Strategic Storytelling to C Suite Success

Featuring Puneet Das (Tata Consumer Products) and Sreekant Khandekar (afaqs!)

• Screen Shifts: The Evolution of Marketing from TV to OTT to CTV

Featuring Deepak Sonpar (EssenceMediacom), Dipti Shah Jagdev (VIP Industries), Kanika Anand (Airtel), Sujata Dwibedy (Dentsu X), Vishal Sharma (Raymond Realty), moderated by Shreyas Kulkarni (afaqs!)

We would like to thank our esteemed Powered By partner, Google.

We are proud to have:

Gold Partner: CarBike 360 and CMV 360

Silver Partner: Raymond Realty

Co-Partners: Apptrove by Trackier, ShelfRadar, and Cinépolis

Industry Partner: Adfactors PR

Gifting Partner: Lenskart

Supported by: MMA India