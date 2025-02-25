Entries now open for the 5th edition of afaqs! Media Brand Awards

In a nation where the media industry thrives amidst diversity and rapid growth, the 5th edition of the afaqs! Media Brand Awards 2025 stands as a testament to excellence and innovation. This prestigious event is dedicated to honouring outstanding initiatives across India's vibrant media landscape, encompassing print, television, audio, online, and OTT platforms.

Event overview

India's media sector is unparalleled in its dynamism, being the only major economy where all media formats—print, TV, audio, and online - are experiencing simultaneous growth. This unique environment, enriched by numerous languages and a robust democratic spirit, fosters a fiercely competitive arena for media brands. The afaqs! Media Brand Awards were conceived to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional efforts of media custodians who strive to make their brands stand out in this bustling marketplace.

The awards encompass a diverse range of categories, ensuring that every facet of media marketing is recognised:

Audio : Celebrating innovative audio advertising and programming.

Content : Honouring compelling and original content across platforms.

Digital : Recognising excellence in digital campaigns and online presence.

Out-of-Home : Highlighting impactful outdoor advertising initiatives.

Social Media : Awarding creative and effective social media strategies.

Brand Activation : Commending engaging brand activation campaigns.

CSR : Acknowledging meaningful corporate social responsibility efforts.

Influencer Marketing : Recognising successful collaborations with influencers.

Print : Celebrating excellence in print media advertising.

Video: Honouring outstanding video content and campaigns.

A distinguished accolade, the Media Company of the Year, will also be awarded to the organisation demonstrating unparalleled excellence across multiple categories.

Key dates and deadlines

To ensure your organisation is considered for these esteemed awards, please take note of the following important dates:

Early Bird Deadline: 23rd February 2025

Entry Deadline: 20th March 2025

Award Night: April 2025 (exact date to be announced)

Submitting your entries by the early bird deadline offers a reduced entry fee, providing an added incentive to showcase your best work promptly.

For more details, click here.

Why participate?

Engaging with the afaqs! Media Brand Awards 2025 offers numerous benefits:

Industry recognition: Achieve acknowledgment from peers and industry leaders for your innovative campaigns and strategies.

Networking opportunities: Connect with fellow professionals, fostering collaborations and knowledge sharing.

Benchmarking excellence: Measure your initiatives against the best in the industry, gaining insights into emerging trends and standards.

Motivation for teams: Celebrate your team's hard work and dedication, boosting morale and encouraging continued excellence.

In a media environment as dynamic and competitive as India's, standing out requires not only exceptional work but also the courage to showcase it. The afaqs! Media Brand Awards 2025 provide the perfect platform to highlight your brand's achievements and innovations.

Don't miss this opportunity to be recognised among the industry's best. Prepare your entries and submit them by 20th March 2025. Celebrate your contributions to India's vibrant media tapestry and inspire others with your success.