Entries open for 3rd edition of afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards

Entries are now open for the 3rd edition of theafaqs! Brand Storyz Awards, set to be held on 13 November 2025 at Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi. Though still relatively young, the awards have already attracted participation from some of India’s leading companies and brands, including Amazon Mini, Dabur, Dettol, Dyson, Godrej, Myntra, Philips, Swiggy, Tanishq, Tata Motors, and the World Gold Council. In just two editions, the event has established itself as a benchmark in recognising excellence in brand storytelling.

Advertisment

And the recognition is timely. As marketing budgets increasingly shift towards content, brands are publishing at scale, competing not just within their categories but also against players in adjacent industries. With so much content flooding timelines and feeds, the challenge for marketers is clear: how do you make a story stand out?

That’s where the afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards comes in. Launched in 2023, it has become one of the few platforms in India dedicated entirely to content marketing. It evaluates work based on creativity, innovation, and how well it engages audiences while driving business results.

Key dates to know

Early Bird Deadline: 1 September 2025



Final Deadline: 3 October 2025



Award Night:13 November 2025



Submit early to take advantage of discounted entry fees.Register here.

Who can participate

The Awards are open to a wide spectrum of contributors across the marketing and content ecosystem. Agencies and brands that drive large-scale campaigns can showcase how they use storytelling to connect with customers and achieve measurable results. Independent content creators and influencers, who often experiment with fresh formats and voices, are equally invited to participate.

Creative and design studios that bring ideas to life visually, along with production houses that specialise in execution across film, digital, and multimedia, are also part of the fold. This inclusivity ensures that the Awards represent the full breadth of India’s content marketing talent. From national campaigns that capture millions of eyeballs to smaller, highly targeted initiatives that resonate deeply with niche audiences, every kind of work finds a platform here.

Award categories

The Awards cover three broad tracks:

Brand Campaigns: from Best Use of Video to Best Influencer Collaboration.

Brand Initiatives: from Best Branded Podcast to Best Innovation and Best Use of AI.

Sector Awards: industry-specific categories like BFSI, Automotive, E-commerce, Beauty/Personal Care, Technology, and more.

This makes it possible for campaigns of all sizes and formats to compete on a level playing field.

Why participate

Taking part in the afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards is about more than winning a trophy. It is about earning recognition from the wider marketing and advertising community, while positioning your brand or agency as a leader in content marketing. It offers visibility that extends beyond the Awards night, ensuring that your work is seen and celebrated by industry peers, clients, and potential partners.

Participation also provides the chance to connect with decision-makers and peers, making it as much a networking opportunity as a recognition platform. Just as importantly, it allows brands and agencies to benchmark their campaigns against some of the finest work in the country, helping set higher standards for future projects.

Great storytelling is what separates content that gets ignored from content that drives growth. The afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards 2025 is your chance to show that your work belongs in the latter category.

For more details and to submit your entries,click here.