Last call: Don’t miss your chance at the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards 2025

The world of public relations and corporate communications has never been more exciting. With the rise of digital platforms and social media, the way brands connect with their audiences has completely transformed. That’s why the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards & Conference is a must-attend event for every PR professional and corporate communicator looking to stay ahead of the curve.

In co-partnership with Teamology, this prestigious event is set to take place on February 27, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai. Whether you're a PR agency, brand marketer, or corporate communicator, this is your chance to be part of an event that celebrates innovation and sets new benchmarks in the industry.

Event overview

Let’s face it - PR isn’t what it used to be. What was once a behind-the-scenes job is now front and centre, shaping narratives and building trust in real-time. The afaqs! CommuniCon Awards & Conference celebrates this shift, focusing on the strategies, creativity, and impact that drive the industry forward.

With 28 unique categories, the awards highlight the best in public relations and corporate communications. Two categories you’ll want to keep your eye on: Best PR Agency of the Year and Best Brand of the Year, recognising the standout players who are raising the bar for everyone else.

Key dates to remember

Submission Deadline: January 24, 2025

Judging: February

Awards Night: 27 February 2025

Who can participate

Are you in PR or corporate communications? Then this is for you. Here’s who should be part of this event:

PR Agencies

Integrated Communication Agencies

Corporate Communication Departments

CSR Departments

If you’re ready to showcase your work and gain recognition, this is your stage.

Why you should participate

Let’s talk benefits - because they’re huge:

Boost Your Credibility: Winning or even being nominated gives your brand a massive credibility boost.

Unmatched Networking: Rub shoulders with the best in the industry and create opportunities for collaboration.

Be Inspired: Learn from the campaigns and strategies that are setting trends.

Gain Recognition: Put your achievements in the spotlight and get the recognition you deserve.

The clock is ticking! Don’t miss your chance to be part of an event that’s redefining the future of communication.