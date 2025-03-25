Marketers' Excellence Awards 2025: Nominations open now!

The afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards are back for their fifth edition, celebrating the most innovative and impactful brand campaigns in India. Since its inception during the pandemic, MEA has honoured campaigns that not only connect with consumers but also redefine creativity in marketing.

Scheduled for June 13, 2025, at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai, this year’s awards will continue to recognise brands and agencies that have demonstrated exceptional storytelling, strategic thinking, and media innovation across both digital and traditional platforms.

The event is made possible with the support of industry leaders, sponsors, and partners committed to championing marketing excellence.

What to Expect at MEA 2025

MEA has rapidly become one of the most sought-after recognitions in the Indian marketing industry. Over the years, it has attracted participation from leading brands and agencies, showcasing 1,700+ entries, 700+ brands, and 600+ winners.

The awards are media-agnostic, evaluating outstanding work across multiple platforms. Whether it’s a digital-first campaign, an integrated media approach, or a standout traditional marketing effort, the awards honour brands that leave a lasting impression on their audience.

Though only in its fifth year, the afaqs! Marketers' Excellence Awards (MEA) has already earned a reputation as one of India's premier creative awards. A key reason for this is its international-style categories, which have resonated strongly with the industry. Another distinctive feature is MEA’s iconic ‘X’-shaped trophy, a symbol of marketing excellence.

This year, MEA expands further with two exciting new categories:

Super Category: Customer Experience – Recognising brands that deliver exceptional customer journeys.

Special Category: Brand Activation at Kumbh Mela – Honouring standout marketing efforts at one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings.

With the bar set even higher, MEA 2025 promises to be the most competitive edition yet.

A Growing Legacy of Excellence

In just the past two years, some of India's biggest brands have claimed top honours at MEA, including Amazon, Swiggy, Adidas, Zepto, Bingo, Boat, Britannia, Google, Budweiser, Colors, Diageo, Disney Star, Domino’s, Havells, HSBC, Hyundai, Indigo, Kotak Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mountain Dew, Netflix, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, Star Sports, Tata Neu, Vi, Viacom18, and Zee.

The awards continue to set high standards—evidenced by the 2024 Grand Jury’s average score of 6.1/10 across all entries, not just the winners.

Who can participate?

The competition is open to a diverse range of industry professionals, including:

Agencies

Creative & Design Studios

OTT Platforms

Brands

Content Creators

Production Houses

Entries are now open, offering marketers the opportunity to position their work among the best in the industry.

Celebrated industry experts & networking opportunities

MEA 2025 will feature a distinguished panel of judges, including some of the brightest minds in marketing, branding, and creative strategy. Their expertise will ensure a fair evaluation process, rewarding campaigns that set new benchmarks in the industry.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with top marketers, agency heads, and brand leaders, making it a prime event for industry networking and knowledge exchange.

Why enter the Marketers' Excellence Awards?

Industry Recognition & Prestige : Gain validation from peers and industry veterans.



Networking Opportunities : Engage with top marketing professionals and industry leaders.



Marketing & Publicity : Amplify your brand’s achievements through media coverage.



Employee Morale & Motivation: Inspire your team with a prestigious industry accolade.

Submit Your entry today!

If your brand has delivered a campaign that resonates with consumers and showcases innovative marketing, don’t miss this chance to be recognised at the Marketers' Excellence Awards 2025.