Recognising India’s finest: The afaqs! Great Lifestyle Brands Awards 2025 is here!

As India’s premium lifestyle market evolves, afaqs! is set to host the Great Lifestyle Brands Conference and Awards 2025, celebrating creativity, innovation, and excellence in lifestyle branding. This marquee event aims to spotlight brands that not only deliver functional benefits but also inspire aspirational living through innovative storytelling.

What makes this event unmissable?

The Great Lifestyle Brands Awards recognises the top 10% of Indian consumers’ preferred brands, showcasing their ability to influence aspirations, values, and trends. The event explores how brands embody diverse lifestyle ideals—ranging from sustainability and wellness to luxury and minimalism.

Key dates to note

Early Bird Deadline : 27 January 2025

Entry Deadline : 4 February 2025

Awards Night: 27 March 2025

Why should you participate?

Recognition: Establish your brand as a leader in lifestyle innovation. Validation: Gain credibility through an esteemed industry jury. Showcase Opportunities: Highlight innovative campaigns and products. Visibility: Amplify your brand’s media presence and industry footprint.

Whether you are a lifestyle brand, marketing professional, or creative agency, the Great Lifestyle Brands Conference and Awards 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase your excellence and gain industry-wide recognition.

Submit your nominations now and be a part of this iconic celebration of lifestyle branding.