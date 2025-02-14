Santoor, Superfly Films, and ABP win big at Digies 2025

Digital marketing isn't just evolving—it's revolutionising the way brands connect with audiences. The afaqs! Digies Awards 2025 returned this year, Co Powered by Star Sports | Disney+ Hotstar, with Brand Partner Paytm Ads and Co-Partners Aaj Tak and Audience Pro, to honour the game-changers who pushed creative boundaries and redefined digital storytelling.

Advertisment

Held at The Leela, International Airport, Mumbai, on February 13, the event brought together the best of the best - 50+ agencies and 20+ brands—all vying for top honours in a landscape driven by innovation and impact. From social media breakthroughs to multi-platform integrations, influencer-driven narratives to immersive short-form content, the 9th edition of the Digies Awards spotlighted the most compelling work in the digital space.

With 61 competitive categories, plus the prestigious Brand of the Year and Agency of the Year titles, the Digies was a testament to the transformative power of digital marketing.

Superfly Films dominates as Agency of the Year

Superfly Films soared to victory, clinching the Agency of the Year title with an impressive tally of 3 Gold, 2 Silver, and a Bronze metals. Their mastery in crafting compelling digital narratives and seamless brand integrations set them apart from the competition.

ABP and Santoor - Wipro Consumer Care tie for Brand of the Year

ABP proved its digital dominance by demonstrating excellence across various digital touchpoints. Their campaigns resonated with audiences, earning them 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze metals and reinforcing their position as a leader in digital brand storytelling.

Santoor - Wipro Consumer Care also showcased its exceptional digital marketing prowess. The brand's innovative campaigns and strategic storytelling resonated strongly with audiences, earning them an impressive tally of 5 metals—1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze.

Other Noteworthy Winners

Beyond the big titles, several agencies and brands left their mark at Digies 2025:

Agency showstoppers:

White Rivers Media – 5 metals: 3 Gold, 2 Silver

Anagram Media Labs – 6 metals: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Ogilvy – 5 metals: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

HT Labs (HMVL) – 7 metals: 2 Gold, 5 Bronze

Winning brands that stood out:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services – 4 metals: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

Shemaroo Entertainment – 3 metals: 3 Silver

CEAT – 3 metals: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

The Belgian Waffle Co – 3 metals: 3 Bronze

For the full list of winners, click here.

A celebration of digital marketing excellence

More than just an awards night, Digies is a celebration of digital marketing excellence. It’s a stage where creativity meets strategy, where innovation is recognised, and where the industry sets new benchmarks for success. As brands and agencies continue to evolve, Digies remains the ultimate platform to showcase the best in digital marketing.

See you at the next edition - bigger, bolder, and even more groundbreaking!