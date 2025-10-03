afaqs! Pause - Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO & Co-Founder, CloudTV

The best part of my job is…
Exploring and learning new domains. I began as an after-sales agent, later moving into product, sales, and strategy. Each step taught me new skills through challenges and problem-solving within constraints. If you’re not being challenged by peers, customers, or competitors, you’re not truly growing.
My leadership mantra
Solve problems and ship fast. In a constantly evolving market, solving customer challenges quickly and delivering solutions at record speed is what creates impact.
My advice to young professionals
Growth happens outside of comfort. It demands critical thinking and non-standard solutions. The grind may seem undervalued today, but there’s nothing more rewarding than putting in the work and seeing the results compound.
Streaming/Reading now
I just watched the new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie and was truly impressed. The production and cinematic universe felt fresh and modern, with a well-paced storyline and realistic dialogues. The background score was phenomenal, adding real depth to the overall experience.
Planning my next holiday to
I started snowboarding this year in Kashmir, and it was one of the most adventurous things I’ve done recently. The thrill of being in landscapes far beyond imagination and gliding across the valleys is something I intend to make an annual routine. That said, with work keeping me on the move, I’ve also started to truly enjoy being at home with my family and pets — something I value more than ever.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Dream11's star-studded lineup with Aamir, Ranbir, and cricket icons. The banter feels authentic, not scripted—it captures the playful rivalry that fantasy sports thrive on. Great casting chemistry.