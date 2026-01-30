Subscribe

afaqs Pause! - Aditi Olemann, Vice President - Marketing and Communications, Cashfree Payments

Aditi Olemann is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to her role as the Vice President - Marketing and Communications at Cashfree Payments. Here’s a little sneak peek into her workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
The best part of my job is…

The sheer variety of problems. Marcomm is where logic meets creativity, data meets instinct - and no two days look the same. It’s unpredictable, messy, but endlessly interesting, and that’s what keeps me hooked.

My leadership mantra

Leadership isn’t about being the smartest in the room. It’s about creating a room that thinks better together.

My career-defining moment:

Early in my career, I worked with Cyrus Mistry, who became Chairman of the Tata Group at just 44. His advice stayed with me: the best leaders don’t collect credit -they quietly empower teams to feel they’ve won on their own. I’ve tried to lead that way ever since.

Streaming/Reading now

Huberman Lab on Youtube. Equal parts neuroscience, curiosity, and “wait, that explains a lot.” Unexpectedly useful for understanding people, focus, and motivation.

Planning my next holiday to

Pench National Park - I am a wildlife buff and my escapedes are mostly into the jungles of India on Safari. It’s where I switch off from the internet and switch into nature, wildlife, and myself.

A recent ad campaign I liked

I really liked Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign. By putting craft before claims, and creators before celebrities, it has let the product prove itself without explanation - one of the best examples where brand marketing meets product marketing with absolute class.

Cashfree Payments Aditi Olemann
