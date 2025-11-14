afaqs! Pause - Akhil Jain, CEO & MD, Madame

The best part of my job is…
Driving ideas to execution and seeing tangible results. I take pride in building a performance-driven culture where every goal is clear, timelines are met, and excellence is non-negotiable. Watching a vision turn into measurable success is deeply satisfying.
My leadership mantra
Let the data speak - emotions can follow later. Leadership is about clarity, accountability, and precision. You can’t manage what you don’t measure, and you can’t encourage without discipline.
My advice to young professionals
Be relentless. There are no shortcuts - only standards. Show up prepared, stay consistent, and let your work do the talking. Opportunities come to those who deliver results, not excuses.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently reading “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight. It’s a timeless reminder that every global brand begins with a leap of faith, relentless perseverance, and a few stumbles along the way.
Planning my next holiday to
A bike trip to Ladakh. The thrill of the open road, the rugged mountains, and the calm of the monasteries make it the perfect mix of adventure and reflection.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Nike’s 'You Can’t Stop Us.' It’s direct, disciplined, and celebrates perseverance - a campaign that mirrors the mindset I value: focus, resilience, and execution.