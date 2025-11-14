Advertisment
afaqs! Pause - Akhil Jain, CEO & MD, Madame

Akhil Jain is a dynamic business leader who brings over two decades of business and marketing expertise to his roles as CEO & MD of Madame. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
"Let the data speak"

1/6

The best part of my job is…

Driving ideas to execution and seeing tangible results. I take pride in building a performance-driven culture where every goal is clear, timelines are met, and excellence is non-negotiable. Watching a vision turn into measurable success is deeply satisfying.

2/6

My leadership mantra

Let the data speak - emotions can follow later. Leadership is about clarity, accountability, and precision. You can’t manage what you don’t measure, and you can’t encourage without discipline.

3/6

My advice to young professionals

Be relentless. There are no shortcuts - only standards. Show up prepared, stay consistent, and let your work do the talking. Opportunities come to those who deliver results, not excuses.

4/6

Streaming/Reading now

Currently reading “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight. It’s a timeless reminder that every global brand begins with a leap of faith, relentless perseverance, and a few stumbles along the way.

5/6

Planning my next holiday to

A bike trip to Ladakh. The thrill of the open road, the rugged mountains, and the calm of the monasteries make it the perfect mix of adventure and reflection.

6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

Nike’s 'You Can’t Stop Us.' It’s direct, disciplined, and celebrates perseverance - a campaign that mirrors the mindset I value: focus, resilience, and execution.

