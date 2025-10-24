afaqs! Pause - Ankush Bhattacharya, VP & Lead Marketing, Jana Small Finance Bank

The best part of my job is
The thrill of building something ground-up (0 to 1) and getting to work on a new project/idea/problem every single day, surrounded by people who genuinely love what they do. Oh, and occasionally rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebrities doesn't hurt either!
My leadership mantra
Your INTENT and your CONSISTENCY are your differentiator. Intent defines why you're in the game—it's your authentic purpose behind every decision. Consistency is how you honor that intent—not just when the stakes are high, but in the unglamorous day-to-day.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A Formula 1 driver for Red Bull Racing—ideally teammates with Max Verstappen. The speed, the adrenaline, the podium champagne showers... What's not to love? Plus, I already spend my days navigating tight corners and overtaking competitors, so really, it's just marketing with better cars and worse coffee.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
'Atomic Habits' by James Clear—because transformation isn't about grand gestures; it's about the 1% improvements you make daily. 'Tamasha'. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea, but the movie resonates with me. The film celebrates the courage to choose your own path over societal expectations. Tamasha is about reclaiming your narrative—something I've been doing since my younger days.
How I recharge on weekends
A heavy dose of music, intense PlayStation sessions, and plenty of reading. It's my personal trifecta.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Britannia's – “Nature Shapes Britannia” OOH campaign. I think it was thoughtful and truly innovative — it challenges the norm of advertising by letting nature lead design. Turning trees from obstacles into co-creators is creative courage at its best. It’s a campaign where brand storytelling and sustainability finally converge.