afaqs! Pause - Ankush Bhattacharya, VP & Lead Marketing, Jana Small Finance Bank

4 /6

Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear—because transformation isn't about grand gestures; it's about the 1% improvements you make daily. 'Tamasha'. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea, but the movie resonates with me. The film celebrates the courage to choose your own path over societal expectations. Tamasha is about reclaiming your narrative—something I've been doing since my younger days.