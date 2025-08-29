afaqs! Pause - Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military

The best part of my job is…
Lead by example while empowering my team—my work family. I am hands-on yet collaborative. I believe in being innovative, inspirational and fiercely inclusive. Every decision ignites growth, uplifts our people, and with this, we have achieved industry-lowest attrition.
My leadership mantra
My career-defining moment
Stepping up from Global Sourcing Head to Global Managing Director, Swiss Military. It reshaped my leadership lens as I took on the responsibility of expanding the brand to 26 countries, while staying true to our ethos and the uncompromising Swiss code.
Planning my next holiday to
Planning a trip to Hawaii with my family. Beyond the beaches, I am fascinated by the rich history. I also plan to climb an active volcano & go scuba diving there. There is something incredibly humbling about standing on the edge of nature while overcoming your fears.
Streaming/Reading now
'Conversations with God' by Neale Donald Walsch has been my gospel for over five years now. It is a life changer and a must read for everyone, especially in today’s stressful times. I read a page every day, and it has completely transformed my path. This book keeps me grounded, centered and keeps my faith alive in humanity.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really enjoyed Ixigo’s 100% AI campaign, blending tech and creativity seamlessly. It captures the spirit of wanderlust while showcasing the incredible possibilities of AI in storytelling. A great example of innovation meeting emotion in the travel space.