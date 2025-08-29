Advertisment
afaqs! Pause - Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military

Anuj Sawhney is a dynamic business leader who brings nearly two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Managing Director of Swiss Military. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
"I believe in being innovative, inspirational and fiercely inclusive"

1/6

The best part of my job is…

Lead by example while empowering my team—my work family. I am hands-on yet collaborative. I believe in being innovative, inspirational and fiercely inclusive. Every decision ignites growth, uplifts our people, and with this, we have achieved industry-lowest attrition.

2/6

My leadership mantra

3/6

My career-defining moment

Stepping up from Global Sourcing Head to Global Managing Director, Swiss Military. It reshaped my leadership lens as I took on the responsibility of expanding the brand to 26 countries, while staying true to our ethos and the uncompromising Swiss code.

4/6

Planning my next holiday to

Planning a trip to Hawaii with my family. Beyond the beaches, I am fascinated by the rich history. I also plan to climb an active volcano & go scuba diving there. There is something incredibly humbling about standing on the edge of nature while overcoming your fears.

5/6

Streaming/Reading now

'Conversations with God' by Neale Donald Walsch has been my gospel for over five years now. It is a life changer and a must read for everyone, especially in today’s stressful times. I read a page every day, and it has completely transformed my path. This book keeps me grounded, centered and keeps my faith alive in humanity.

6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

I really enjoyed Ixigo’s 100% AI campaign, blending tech and creativity seamlessly. It captures the spirit of wanderlust while showcasing the incredible possibilities of AI in storytelling. A great example of innovation meeting emotion in the travel space.

