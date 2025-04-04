afaqs! Pause - Anupam Sonker, AVP & Head – Digital Media Buying & Trading, INNOCEAN India

The best part of my job is
The most rewarding aspect of my job is optimising digital media to work smarter and more effectively. It enables clients to secure the best deals, leverage data to refine strategies, and foster strong partnerships. I also drive innovation, manage risks, and lead a talented team. By maximising media investments, I ensure improved results, enhanced transparency, and sustained success for our clients.
My leadership mantra
My mantra is, "Adapt Fast, Act Quick & Stay Ahead." It’s all about staying flexible and quick to respond in a market that’s always changing. I focus on embracing change, making smart, data-based choices, and leading with new ideas. By staying ahead of trends, grabbing opportunities, and being proactive, I make sure we grow, stay efficient, and stay competitive.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
If I weren’t a digital marketer, I’d likely be an automotive journalist. I’m passionate about cars, bikes, and technology, always staying up to date with the latest trends. Writing about the auto industry, reviewing vehicles, and sharing insights would be a perfect match of my love for automobiles and storytelling. But for now, I’m happy with my current timeline.
Streaming/Reading now
Being a 90’s kid, I’ve always been a huge fan of DC animations, and Batman has always been my favourite. Right now, I’m rewatching 'Batman: The Animated Series'—to me, it’s the best DC animation series ever. The storyline and storytelling are incredible, and the depth of the characters still keeps me hooked after all these years.
My top 3 productivity hacks
My top 3 productive hacks are time management, delegating tasks, and continuous learning. I block out specific times for focused work, ensuring efficiency. I trust my team to handle tasks, allowing me to focus on strategy. I also make it a point to keep learning, staying updated with trends and tools to keep improving in my field.
A recent ad campaign I liked
My all-time favourite campaign is Fevicol’s, but recently, one of my favourites is the AK vs AK film campaign for Netflix. It was a fun and creative campaign that made the rivalry between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap exciting. It kept people entertained and felt like more than just a typical movie promotion. It all started with a simple tweet, followed by three trailer launches, a series of editorial videos, and a final big showdown on billboards. It was fun.