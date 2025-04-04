afaqs! Pause - Anupam Sonker, AVP & Head – Digital Media Buying & Trading, INNOCEAN India

6 /6

A recent ad campaign I liked

My all-time favourite campaign is Fevicol’s, but recently, one of my favourites is the AK vs AK film campaign for Netflix. It was a fun and creative campaign that made the rivalry between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap exciting. It kept people entertained and felt like more than just a typical movie promotion. It all started with a simple tweet, followed by three trailer launches, a series of editorial videos, and a final big showdown on billboards. It was fun.