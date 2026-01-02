afaqs! Pause - Argho Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, PayU Payments

The best part of my job is…
The people I work with and the purpose we get to drive together. Marketing isn't a solo game; it's a team sport. So going out there every day and delivering what the consumer needs, what the organisation expects, and what the market demands is par for the course, but the big prize is the experience we gain and the emotions we share as a team getting there.
My leadership mantra
Being a marketing leader is fundamentally about managing change (consumer behaviour, tech, and market conditions) or driving it to stay relevant and creating compelling narratives for consumers and stakeholders. Leadership is about enabling people to be proactive rather than reactive only then can disruptions be turned into opportunities. For my team – Failure is Mine, Success is Yours. Be Brave, and Deal with it.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
An Archaeologist, because they say the best way to predict the future is to look at the past. But the non-philosophical take on that is, it encompasses many things I love to do. Travel, history, fieldwork, adventure (read treasure hunting), solving mysteries and being a part of a passion driven community.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
Some movies that I can watch repeatedly, ‘The Butterfly Effect’ - small changes can cause a non-linear effect and ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Fooled by Randomness’ - By Nassim Nicholous Taleb is a book that reveals new nuances and layers each time I read it.
How I recharge on weekends
By taking it easy. Weekends are a time to ‘invest’ in yourself. I recharge myself by giving my near & dear ones what I owe them - ‘Time’. Connect with friends, spend time with family and indulge my son is my way to hit ‘Reset’.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I will stick to the flavour of the season ads for this one, I believe ads by Anthropic and OpenAI are great to open the innings for AI ads. I like the ad for Claude AI, also the ads for ‘ChatGPT’ India has been pulled back so they say, recommend fellow marketers to catch both these ads. They convey the (product) message and the (product) impact effortlessly.