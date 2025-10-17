afaqs! Pause - Arpan Biswas, CMO, Reliance Ajio

Subscribe

Arpan Biswas is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Chief Marketing Officer of Reliance Ajio. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

"Celebrate progress, not perfection"

The best part of my job is

Understanding the psychology behind customer behavior - the triggers, barriers & nuances of each category I have worked in - to optimise the campaign for better performance.

My leadership mantra

Celebrate progress, not perfection.

My career-defining moment

Leading the launch of Ola Electric to become India’s biggest 2W launch in terms of volume & mindshare. We had a very frugal & innovative approach to launching the EV & the returns were disproportionately higher than the investment.

Streaming/Reading now

Reading 'Mindset' & 'A History of Indian Advertising' simultaneously - mix of heavy & light read. Streaming 'Empire Podcast' on the history of India.

Planning my next holiday to

I am on my way to the airport as I type this on my phone. I am going on a week’s break at Spiti Circuit.

A recent ad campaign I liked

I liked Flipkart’s campaign for BBD wherein they created a world where anyone can be a star & organically linked Flipkart to it. Great storytelling, highly engaging & good usage of celebrities.

