afaqs! Pause - Arpan Biswas, CMO, Reliance Ajio

The best part of my job is
Understanding the psychology behind customer behavior - the triggers, barriers & nuances of each category I have worked in - to optimise the campaign for better performance.
My leadership mantra
Celebrate progress, not perfection.
My career-defining moment
Leading the launch of Ola Electric to become India’s biggest 2W launch in terms of volume & mindshare. We had a very frugal & innovative approach to launching the EV & the returns were disproportionately higher than the investment.
Streaming/Reading now
Reading 'Mindset' & 'A History of Indian Advertising' simultaneously - mix of heavy & light read. Streaming 'Empire Podcast' on the history of India.
Planning my next holiday to
I am on my way to the airport as I type this on my phone. I am going on a week’s break at Spiti Circuit.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I liked Flipkart’s campaign for BBD wherein they created a world where anyone can be a star & organically linked Flipkart to it. Great storytelling, highly engaging & good usage of celebrities.