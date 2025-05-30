afaqs! Pause - Arti Saxena, Director and Head of Marketing - India, World Gold Council

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is connecting with diverse audiences and creating campaigns that really resonate. I love the challenge of understanding changing consumer behaviour and using data to develop strategies that drive results. With the evolving landscape of consumers and media, it's exciting to adapt and innovate all the time. Working with talented teams to bring new ideas to life is incredibly rewarding.
My leadership mantra
Lead by example and always trust your tribe.
My advice to young professionals
Always stay curious and never stop learning. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and don't shy away from taking risks. Build strong relationships and network, it will open doors to new opportunities. Always remember, perseverance and a positive attitude are the secret sauce.
Streaming/Reading now
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, authored by Yuval Noah Harari
Japan! It’s a unique blend of tradition and modernity. I can't wait to explore the bustling streets of Tokyo, the serene temples in Kyoto, and the beautiful landscapes of Mount Fuji. I'm looking forward to experiencing their rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and everything else Japan has to offer.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Labour day ad by The Hindu. It’s a brilliant take on Labour Day! What a hard-hitting campaign; the message is bold, clear, and brutally honest. I truly believe that sometimes the loudest messages are the simplest ones.