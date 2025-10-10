afaqs! Pause - Barun Prabhakar, CMO, GRM Overseas Limited

The best part of my job is…
Solving problems through ideas. Every brief is a puzzle and every brand has a chance to narrate a story, which can move people. Beyond just selling the products. That constant reinvention keeps me alive, curious, and grateful.
My leadership mantra…
Don’t be the boss of people, be the boss of ideas. I believe in leading with empathy, giving freedom, and adding just enough push to get magic out of chaos. A leader’s job is not to shine alone, but to make others glow brighter.
In an alternative timeline I would have been
Probably an artist, sketching away with pencils and colors. Or maybe a storyteller shaping films. Anything that allowed me to observe life, capture its quirks, and narrate them in ways that connect with people.
Streaming/Reading now
I’ve never been a voracious reader, I prefer watching AVs that bring subjects alive visually. Thrillers are usually my go-to, but right now I’m hooked on ‘Live to 100’ on Netflix.
My top 3 productivity hacks
1. Begin the day with chai—it’s my ritual to awaken senses and start with clarity. 2. Prioritise with intent: calendarise tasks so the day doesn’t run you. 3. Step away from the screen—call family or a friend. A human pause is the best energy refill
A recent ad campaign I liked
The Whole Truth’s ‘Kuk Kuk Kuk’ campaign. It took a forgotten quirky tune and repurposed it into a sharp narrative on hidden truths in protein. Brilliantly humorous yet insightful—it proved that hard facts can land harder when told playfully.