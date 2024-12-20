afaqs! Pause - Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder , ITW Universe

The best part of my job is
People! People! People! From freshers taking their first steps in the sports industry to CEOs, leaders, board members, and brand heads; from sports-crazy fans to stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli—the best part of my job is interacting with diverse individuals, each with their own unique stories, drive, and passion. Within ITW, our people are what make our organisation thrive.
My leadership mantra
Never forget your Day 1, the passion, the excitement and the drive that you brought to the table on Day 1 should be the same on Day 300 or 5000!
My advice to young professionals
Give yourself and the organisation you work with more time. Going through the grind there is no shortcut to success, today’s youth are always looking for their next hustle, the next opportunity but I would urge them to focus on the present and that will impact the future.
Streaming/Reading now
Elon Musk - from podcasts, to interviews to anything written on the man. He is an enigma I find inspiring and interesting.
Planning my next holiday to
Into the Wild! My company ITW is an abbreviation for this and the mantra driving many of my choices!
A recent ad campaign I liked
This incredible campaign by Honda on how a change in perspective can change everything!