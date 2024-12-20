Advertisment
afaqs! Pause - Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder , ITW Universe

Bhairav Shanth is a dynamic business leader who brings over two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Co-Founder of ITW Universe. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
The best part of my job is

People! People! People! From freshers taking their first steps in the sports industry to CEOs, leaders, board members, and brand heads; from sports-crazy fans to stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli—the best part of my job is interacting with diverse individuals, each with their own unique stories, drive, and passion. Within ITW, our people are what make our organisation thrive.

My leadership mantra

Never forget your Day 1, the passion, the excitement and the drive that you brought to the table on Day 1 should be the same on Day 300 or 5000!

My advice to young professionals

Give yourself and the organisation you work with more time. Going through the grind there is no shortcut to success, today’s youth are always looking for their next hustle, the next opportunity but I would urge them to focus on the present and that will impact the future.

Streaming/Reading now

Elon Musk - from podcasts, to interviews to anything written on the man. He is an enigma I find inspiring and interesting.

Planning my next holiday to

Into the Wild! My company ITW is an abbreviation for this and the mantra driving many of my choices!

A recent ad campaign I liked

This incredible campaign by Honda on how a change in perspective can change everything!

