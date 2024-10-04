afaqs! Pause - Deepmala, Founder and CEO, The Visual House

The best part of my job is
To do what I love! Storytelling has always fascinated me. What began as a passion project many years ago, transformed into the most vivid and fulfilling vision in 2010. The Visual House evolved into a company that produces high-quality content while addressing social issues. While my vision has broadened, the core remains the same. Being on set and experiencing diverse cultures enriches my perspective and brings me immense joy, making my work truly fulfilling.
My leadership mantra
At The Visual House, we work as a collective unit while prioritising personal growth. As a leader, I believe in a reciprocal relationship: if my team contributes to the company's success, I’m equally committed to supporting their individual development. This mutual focus fosters a thriving environment for everyone involved.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
I wouldn’t have it any other way. Starting with my passion for storytelling has been the foundation of every success that followed. The hard work and effort I’ve invested have shaped my journey, and I believe I’d take the same path in any alternate timeline. This commitment to my passions and growth has been integral to reaching where I am today.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m obsessively hooked on The Mentalist. While I’ve tried watching different shows, even lighter ones like Desperate Housewives, I always return to it. I truly enjoy the portrayal of the human psyche in the show, and how it gets used to solve crimes. Its clever plots and intriguing characters keep me truly captivated!
My top 3 productivity hacks
Effective time management is crucial for streamlining multiple projects. I’ve found success in attending meetings via call while driving or walking. Maintaining focus and clarity in my tasks helps me stay productive and organised. Similarly, quality time with family allows me to unwind and recharge, providing a fresh perspective for new challenges. This holistic approach has truly boosted my productivity.
A recent ad campaign I liked
One campaign that’s stuck with me recently is Swiggy’s “You name it, we’ll get it” Campaign. They cleverly used common mistypes as hooks, featuring Juhi Chawla in place of “chawal”, and a groom instead of “broom”. It’s both hilarious and effectively conveys the message, showcasing their creative approach to engaging with customers while adding a fun twist.