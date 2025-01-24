afaqs! Pause - Dhiraj Sharma, Head of Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India

The best part of my job is
Getting so close to consumer behaviour—it’s every marketer’s dream to truly understand what drives their audience. The ability to innovate, connect, and create campaigns that resonate deeply with consumers makes it even more rewarding.
My leadership mantra
I believe in a being-centered leadership style, inspired by the Mundaka Upanishad. Clarity of thought combined with confidence and empathy forms the foundation of my approach. I believe in democratic and strategic leadership, where transparent communication and empowering the team are central to success. As Shakespeare once said, “In peace there's nothing so becomes a man as modest stillness and humility: But when the blast of war blows in our ears, then imitate the action of the tiger.” This quote inspires my leadership philosophy—knowing when to stay calm and when to act decisively.
My career-defining moment
Shifting into the consumer durables industry as Head of Marketing and E-commerce after a long stint in the auto industry was truly career-defining. It allowed me to spread my wings even further in a dynamic industry where you need to read the consumer pulse every moment. With high competition, staying on your toes is a necessity, and I thrive in that environment. Another key highlight has been driving business model innovation—it’s now embedded in the DNA of my job, and I thoroughly enjoy strategizing new ways to create value, engage consumers, and differentiate the brand. The constant challenge of aligning evolving consumer expectations with sustainable growth keeps me motivated and inspired.
Streaming/Reading now
Finished 'Ozark'—a thrilling, dark tale of survival and ambition—and now watching 'Virgin River', which offers a refreshing change of pace with its heartwarming and emotional storyline set in a small town. On the reading front, I recently completed 'Two Birds in a Tree', a profound exploration of being-centered leadership, and I am also reading 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz', a gripping and emotional story of resilience and hope set during one of history’s darkest times.
Planning my next holiday to
Trekking to the Everest Base Camp from Lhasa—a personal milestone I’ve been looking forward to achieving.
A recent ad campaign I liked
‘Heartstrings’ not only showcases Apple's technological advancements but also emphasises the company's dedication to inclusivity. By focusing on real-life challenges and demonstrating practical solutions, Apple continues to resonate with a diverse audience, reinforcing its brand ethos of empathy and innovation.