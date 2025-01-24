afaqs! Pause - Dhiraj Sharma, Head of Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India

3 /6

My career-defining moment

Shifting into the consumer durables industry as Head of Marketing and E-commerce after a long stint in the auto industry was truly career-defining. It allowed me to spread my wings even further in a dynamic industry where you need to read the consumer pulse every moment. With high competition, staying on your toes is a necessity, and I thrive in that environment. Another key highlight has been driving business model innovation—it’s now embedded in the DNA of my job, and I thoroughly enjoy strategizing new ways to create value, engage consumers, and differentiate the brand. The constant challenge of aligning evolving consumer expectations with sustainable growth keeps me motivated and inspired.