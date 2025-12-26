afaqs! Pause - Dhruv Shah, DGM - Digital Marketing, Hiranandani

The best part of my job is…
The best part of my job is blending creativity with data to build meaningful digital experiences and content in the Real Estate sector. Seeing insights translate into impactful campaigns and measurable business growth makes the work both exciting and deeply rewarding.
My leadership mantra
Create clarity, trust the team, and stay curious. I believe in empowering people with the right direction and freedom, encouraging experimentation/innovation, and self - learning continuously in an evolving digital landscape in the Real Estate industry.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I would have been a travel storyteller or a Pro-E-sports Gamer—exploring new places & perspectives and following my interests and improving skills.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
Movies which have influenced me are ‘The Social Network’, ‘Moneyball’, ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ purely because It shows perspectives on Brand Building & long term strategy.
How I recharge on weekends
Spending time with family, catching up with friends, binge watching a good series or a weekend stay to reset and recharge.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I liked Adani Group’s ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ brand film for its bold storytelling and fulfilling narrative. It reframed the brand’s essence beyond products, creating emotional resonance and long-term trust — something real estate brands can emulate by connecting vision with lived experiences.