afaqs! Pause - Divyapreet Singh, Marketing Leader, South Asia, Wella Company

The best part of my job is
Building brands that make people feel confident in their own skin (and hair). Seeing creativity translate into real impact is deeply fulfilling.
My leadership mantra
Stay curious, stay kind. Empower your team and get out of the way.
My role model
Ratan Tata—for his rare balance of humility, long-term vision, and integrity. He’s built not just businesses, but trust. A reminder that true leadership is quiet, purpose-driven, and deeply human.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A musician or pianist—finding rhythm, expression, and storytelling through music.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
“The Alchemist” for its timeless pursuit of purpose. I also keep going back to “The Office”—comfort food for the soul.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Ariel’s “Share The Load” flipped a detergent ad into a cultural movement. It didn’t just highlight inequality—it made men rethink their role at home. Timely and timeless.