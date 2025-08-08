Advertisment
afaqs! Pause - Divyapreet Singh, Marketing Leader, South Asia, Wella Company

Divyapreet Singh is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Marketing Leader - South Asia of Wella Company. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
“Empower your team and get out of the way”

The best part of my job is

Building brands that make people feel confident in their own skin (and hair). Seeing creativity translate into real impact is deeply fulfilling.

My leadership mantra

Stay curious, stay kind. Empower your team and get out of the way.

My role model

Ratan Tata—for his rare balance of humility, long-term vision, and integrity. He’s built not just businesses, but trust. A reminder that true leadership is quiet, purpose-driven, and deeply human.

In an alternate timeline I would have been

A musician or pianist—finding rhythm, expression, and storytelling through music.

Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch

“The Alchemist” for its timeless pursuit of purpose. I also keep going back to “The Office”—comfort food for the soul.

A recent ad campaign I liked

Ariel’s “Share The Load” flipped a detergent ad into a cultural movement. It didn’t just highlight inequality—it made men rethink their role at home. Timely and timeless.

