afaqs! Pause - Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder & CMO, CARS24

The best part of my job is
Working with a brilliant, driven team that challenges the status quo every day. I love the constant cycle of learning (and unlearning!) as we build something that goes far beyond buying or selling cars. We're re-imagining the entire car ownership experience making it simpler, smarter, and a whole lot saner, from your first test drive to your fiftieth service.
My leadership mantra
Lead with empathy, think long-term, and never aim to be the smartest person in the room and aim to build the smartest room. Hire people who challenge you, empower them to take ownership, and create a culture where curiosity beats certainty.
My advice to young professionals
Don’t chase titles—chase learning. The most rewarding job is the one that teaches you the most about business, people, and yourself. Master the basics and the art of storytelling; it's how ideas stick. And don’t be afraid to fail. Failure isn’t the end, it’s proof you’re trying. What really matters? That your comeback is always greater than the setback.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently deep-diving into Atomic Habits and Blue Ocean Strategy—two books that look very different on the cover but have one big thing in common: transformation. Atomic Habits is a masterclass in how small, consistent improvements can lead to massive impact—something I try to live (and lead) by. And Blue Ocean Strategy is a reminder that the real magic happens when you stop fighting for space in a crowded market and start creating your own ocean. It’s how we think about cars, too, not just playing the game, but changing it.
Planning my next holiday to
A place where even my phone knows it’s time to chill—maybe Spiti’s mountain silence or a beach in Gokarna that hasn’t heard of 5G yet. No emails, no honks, no “quick calls” just peace, parathas, and playlists that don’t judge my 90s Bollywood nostalgia.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The Whole Truth Foods campaign is a favourite. It’s bold, brutally honest, and doesn’t just sell a product. It rewires the way you look at it. That kind of honesty in marketing is both rare and refreshing.