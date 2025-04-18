afaqs! Pause - Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder & CMO, CARS24

4 /6

Streaming/Reading now

Currently deep-diving into Atomic Habits and Blue Ocean Strategy—two books that look very different on the cover but have one big thing in common: transformation. Atomic Habits is a masterclass in how small, consistent improvements can lead to massive impact—something I try to live (and lead) by. And Blue Ocean Strategy is a reminder that the real magic happens when you stop fighting for space in a crowded market and start creating your own ocean. It’s how we think about cars, too, not just playing the game, but changing it.