afaqs Pause! - Gunjan Khetan, Director – Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India

The best part of my job is…
The most rewarding part of my job is creating everyday moments of joy for our consumers. Our lives are busy, distracted, sometimes happy, sometimes sad- a roller-coaster of emotions. Our brands exist to bring happiness to our consumers, no matter where they are, how they are.
My leadership mantra
Leading with clarity, creativity and empathy, ensuring our work reflects both ambition and intention. Building a culture of trust that embodies the fabulous work the team does is a key to my leadership success.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
Maybe a director. I love the entire creative process of building something from idea to a larger than life campaign. I love to critique a movie, constructively, and sometimes itch to be behind the camera.
Streaming/Reading now
Reading: I’m currently reading 'The Almanack of Naval Ravikant' and 'Daring Greatly'. Streaming: I’m watching 'Panchayat' (latest season), 'The Trunk' (Korean), and 'The Sinner' (Season 4).
My top 3 productivity hacks
1. Carve out distraction-free time for deep thinking 2. Start with clarity define the “why” before the “what” and therefore urgent and important 3. Build high-trust teams, the right delegation can improve outcomes
A recent ad campaign I liked
I love some recent campaigns I’ve been associated with—Centerfruit’s AI-driven rural ‘Jeeb Laplapayee’ contest, India’s first telephonic AI campaign, and Chupa Chups Jellies TVC that beautifully captures the sweet-sour thought.