afaqs! Pause - Himanshu Pandey, CEO and Founder, Segumento

The best part of my job is
The privilege of being at the intersection of innovation, technology, and business transformation. Leading Segumento allows me to explore new possibilities and drive impactful changes in the AdTech and MarTech space. The dynamic environment we work in keeps me motivated, and seeing our solutions positively impact businesses and clients is the most rewarding part of what I do.
My leadership mantra
My leadership style is about breaking down conventional thinking and encouraging bold ideas. It’s not about following trends but about setting them. I encourage my team to question established practices and think about what could be done differently—because it’s in challenging the status quo that real innovation happens.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
I would have likely pursued a career in cricket, which has always been a passion of mine. Growing up, I was deeply involved in the sport, and the discipline and strategic thinking it requires align closely with my approach to leadership and business. While I chose the path of technology and entrepreneurship, I think the world of cricket shares similar dynamics in terms of teamwork, competition, and achieving goals—values that resonate with me no matter the field.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
I’m not much of a book reader, but I find myself constantly listening to old music. There’s something magical about the timeless melodies and lyrics from the golden era of Bollywood music. The classic songs from the '70s, '80s, and '90s resonate with me in a way that modern music sometimes can’t. Whether it's the soulful tunes or the unforgettable voices of legendary singers, I love immersing myself in these tracks, as they bring a sense of nostalgia and joy that I can't get enough of.
How I recharge on weekends
Weekends are my chance to recharge by travelling whenever possible. I love exploring new cultures, trying different cuisines, and immersing myself in fresh experiences. If I’m not on a work trip, I unwind by hitting up a karaoke spot, where singing and letting loose always helps me reset. Travel and karaoke are my perfect combo for unwinding and staying energized.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really liked the #GharAaneKaTyohar Diwali campaign by Elver because it beautifully captures the emotional essence of Diwali and the power of connection. The story of the father waiting for his daughter, only to find comfort in her thoughtful gift, really resonated with me. The way the brand used the power of sound and nostalgia to evoke such strong emotions was incredibly impactful. It reminded me that, no matter the distance, love and meaningful connections are what truly make us feel at home.