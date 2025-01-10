afaqs! Pause - Himanshu Pandey, CEO and Founder, Segumento

6 /6

A recent ad campaign I liked

I really liked the #GharAaneKaTyohar Diwali campaign by Elver because it beautifully captures the emotional essence of Diwali and the power of connection. The story of the father waiting for his daughter, only to find comfort in her thoughtful gift, really resonated with me. The way the brand used the power of sound and nostalgia to evoke such strong emotions was incredibly impactful. It reminded me that, no matter the distance, love and meaningful connections are what truly make us feel at home.