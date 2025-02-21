afaqs! Pause - Ishan Agarwal, Director – Brand & Creative, CashKaro

5 /6

How I recharge on weekends

"Life is a cycle: work, eat, sleep, repeat. But somewhere between 'eat' and 'repeat', there must be a vigorous clothes-washing session. Because, let's face it, no one wants to smell like their own funk." After a long week, I love the feeling of finally getting into my shorts. Trust me, ditching the work clothes and throwing them in the washing machine is blissful and therapeutic. How is it therapeutic? Let me define it for you—the sound of the machine whirring is like a lullaby, helping me relax and unwind. Also, it tells me, "Mere week ke PAAP dhul gaye." It's a simple pleasure but one that signals the start of my well-deserved break. Once the laundry's done, it's time for the real magic: SLEEP. I indulge in long, uninterrupted naps, where the world fades away, and all that exists is the world I want to be in. These sleep sessions are my secret weapon for recharging my energy, leaving me refreshed and ready to tackle the week ahead. Sometimes, I'll treat myself to a BIG PLATE of Arabic brunch. This ritual allows me to slow down, appreciate the moment, and it's truly soulful. So, washing clothes and sleeping allow me to return to work refreshed and ready to tackle new challenges with renewed enthusiasm. My secret to success? Clean clothes and a well-rested brain.