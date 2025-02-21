afaqs! Pause - Ishan Agarwal, Director – Brand & Creative, CashKaro

The best part of my job is
The work never feels like a "job" when you love it. My work is like my wife, whom I would love to watch all day ☺. The environment is incredibly dynamic and fast-paced—this keeps things exciting and challenging. The e-commerce landscape is constantly evolving, and as a brand guy, you need to stay ahead of the curve. This requires a constant evolution in your thinking and approach, always striving to be faster than the ever-changing world around us. My job constantly challenges me to think creatively, adapt quickly, and deliver impactful results. This constant learning and growth make EVERY DAY a rewarding experience, where you're not just building a career but also contributing to the growth of a thriving e-commerce ecosystem.
My leadership mantra
My leadership revolves around empowering individuals and fostering a culture of collective growth. I strongly believe that “the shortest distance between two points is often a detour.” This mantra challenges the traditional, linear approach to achieving goals. It acknowledges that unexpected events, obstacles, and opportunities are inevitable. Instead of viewing these as setbacks, leaders who embrace this mantra see them as valuable learning experiences and potential avenues for innovation. By embracing detours, leaders encourage flexibility, adaptability, and a willingness to explore uncharted territories. This approach fosters creativity and can lead to breakthroughs that would have been impossible by strictly adhering to a predefined path. I strive to be a servant leader, prioritising the needs and development of my team above my own. I encourage open communication, active listening, and constructive feedback, fostering a sense of trust and psychological safety. I believe in leading by example, demonstrating integrity, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. I understand that challenges and setbacks are inevitable, and I embrace them as opportunities for growth and innovation.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I would have been a traveller, a restless soul forever yearning for the horizon. I'd trade my desk for a backpack, my laptop for a tent, deadlines for the unpredictable open road, and Microsoft Teams for an old radio playing Kishore Kumar songs on loop. If I could do this, I would live a different life—a life led by my love for travel. I'd leave my office job and spend my days exploring amazing places. My home would be filled with magnets and memories from my adventures. I'd learn many languages and always be ready for the next exciting trip. Imagine trekking through the Himalayas EVERY DAY, getting lost in the vibrant bazaars of old Indian cities EVERY DAY, camping under the sky EVERY DAY, eating the flavours of authentic Indian cuisine EVERY DAY, and meeting new people and making friends EVERY DAY. This life would be about embracing the unknown, pushing my limits, and living life to the fullest. I'd trade the comfort of routine for the thrill of adventure, the security of predictability for the excitement of the unexpected. I always keep saying to myself… misplace yourself, find your way.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ is a cinematic masterpiece I revisit time and again. The film's mesmerising blend of suspense, humour, and unforgettable characters, coupled with Ennio Morricone's iconic score, creates an unparalleled cinematic experience. But beyond the entertainment, the film's enduring power lies in its exploration of human nature. It masterfully depicts the complexities of morality, the fluidity of alliances, and the relentless pursuit of self-interest in a world ravaged by war. Watching Blondie, Tuco, and Angel Eyes navigate this morally grey landscape serves as a constant reminder that life rarely presents clear-cut heroes and villains—and that even in the most desperate situations, a glimmer of humanity can still be found. "When you have to shoot, shoot. Don’t talk!"—For me, this line serves as a powerful reminder to be decisive in my own life. Whether it's pursuing a goal, making a difficult decision, or overcoming a challenge, it's important to act decisively and avoid getting bogged down in indecision. It’s a powerful motivator to push past self-doubt and take the necessary steps to achieve my objectives.
How I recharge on weekends
"Life is a cycle: work, eat, sleep, repeat. But somewhere between 'eat' and 'repeat', there must be a vigorous clothes-washing session. Because, let's face it, no one wants to smell like their own funk." After a long week, I love the feeling of finally getting into my shorts. Trust me, ditching the work clothes and throwing them in the washing machine is blissful and therapeutic. How is it therapeutic? Let me define it for you—the sound of the machine whirring is like a lullaby, helping me relax and unwind. Also, it tells me, "Mere week ke PAAP dhul gaye." It's a simple pleasure but one that signals the start of my well-deserved break. Once the laundry's done, it's time for the real magic: SLEEP. I indulge in long, uninterrupted naps, where the world fades away, and all that exists is the world I want to be in. These sleep sessions are my secret weapon for recharging my energy, leaving me refreshed and ready to tackle the week ahead. Sometimes, I'll treat myself to a BIG PLATE of Arabic brunch. This ritual allows me to slow down, appreciate the moment, and it's truly soulful. So, washing clothes and sleeping allow me to return to work refreshed and ready to tackle new challenges with renewed enthusiasm. My secret to success? Clean clothes and a well-rested brain.
A recent ad campaign I liked
"Pyar ki raho mein chalna sikh, Ishq ki aag mein jalna sikh…"—My all-time favourite. The Imperial Blue Men Will Be Men ad campaign is known for its humorous portrayal of everyday male behaviours. These ads are relatable, exaggerated, and showcase quirks and tendencies that many men can identify with. The characters are typically ordinary guys in familiar settings, making the scenarios feel authentic and relatable. The humour is hilariously absurd, creating a light-hearted and entertaining viewing experience. While the campaign was popular, it also drew criticism for potentially reinforcing stereotypes and portraying men in a somewhat one-dimensional light. Some argued that the ads perpetuated outdated notions of masculinity and could be seen as insensitive or even offensive. I won’t disagree, but the campaign was the work of a brilliant mind.