afaqs! Pause - Kanishka Singh, Assistant Business Director, Times One

Kanishka Singh is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Assistant Business Director of Times One. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
"Raise the bar, then break it."

The best part of my job is…

I lead the Gaming and Esports vertical with full authority and strong support from senior leadership. Even with a lean team, we’re creating a significant impact in the industry.

My leadership mantra

Raise the bar, then break it. I encourage the team to grow by experimenting, learning, and solving problems through bold new approaches.

My advice to young professionals

Keep learning and evolving. New methods, strategies, and techniques will always emerge, and adapting to them is key to creating meaningful outcomes.

Streaming/Reading now

Watching various science and technology podcasts covering astronomy, physics, and biotech. Also following multiple esports tournaments around the world.

Planning my next holiday to

Excited to explore Eastern Europe, including countries like Hungary, Romania, Croatia, and Austria.

A recent ad campaign I liked

Dream11’s campaign featuring top actors and cricket stars. The humorous banter between Aamir and Ranbir keeps viewers hooked while delivering subtle, effective messaging.

