afaqs! Pause - Kanishka Singh, Assistant Business Director, Times One

The best part of my job is…
I lead the Gaming and Esports vertical with full authority and strong support from senior leadership. Even with a lean team, we’re creating a significant impact in the industry.
My leadership mantra
Raise the bar, then break it. I encourage the team to grow by experimenting, learning, and solving problems through bold new approaches.
My advice to young professionals
Keep learning and evolving. New methods, strategies, and techniques will always emerge, and adapting to them is key to creating meaningful outcomes.
Streaming/Reading now
Watching various science and technology podcasts covering astronomy, physics, and biotech. Also following multiple esports tournaments around the world.
Planning my next holiday to
Excited to explore Eastern Europe, including countries like Hungary, Romania, Croatia, and Austria.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Dream11’s campaign featuring top actors and cricket stars. The humorous banter between Aamir and Ranbir keeps viewers hooked while delivering subtle, effective messaging.