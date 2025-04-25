afaqs! Pause - Karan Arora, AVP - Marketing & PR, Central Park Estates

6 /6

A recent ad campaign I liked

The Barbie movie’s marketing campaign was a masterclass in brand partnerships, with an unimaginable number of tie-ups spanning luxury to mass brands. From a custom Barbie-themed Pink Corvette by Chevrolet to Barbie x Balmain’s high-fashion collection, and even a limited-edition Barbie DreamHouse on Airbnb, the campaign ensured Barbie was everywhere. Mass brands like Burger King’s pink sauce burger and Crocs’ Barbie-inspired footwear further extended its reach. The sheer scale and diversity of collaborations made it one of the most immersive movie marketing campaigns ever.