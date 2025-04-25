afaqs! Pause - Karan Arora, AVP - Marketing & PR, Central Park Estates

The best part of my job is
The ability to shape brand narratives and create high-impact marketing strategies. I thrive on blending creativity with data-driven insights to craft campaigns that resonate. Seeing a vision translate into consumer engagement and business growth is what makes it truly rewarding.
My leadership mantra
Lead with clarity, act with agility, and empower teams to excel. I believe in setting a strong vision, fostering collaboration, and making decisions that drive both brand and business success. Staying adaptable and forward-thinking is key in an ever-evolving market.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Prioritise with precision, delegate effectively, and maintain a sharp focus on results. A structured approach to tasks, leveraging technology for efficiency, and ensuring time for strategic thinking help in staying ahead without getting lost in the day-to-day grind.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently exploring a mix of content – revisiting "Mad Men" for its marketing genius; diving into ‘Shoe Dog’ by Phil Knight – a brilliant memoir on resilience and brand-building by Nike’s founder.
Planning my next holiday to
Amsterdam, Netherlands - rich in culture, art, and history. Exploring the city's iconic museums, cycling along its scenic canals, and experiencing its vibrant food scene are high on my list.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The Barbie movie’s marketing campaign was a masterclass in brand partnerships, with an unimaginable number of tie-ups spanning luxury to mass brands. From a custom Barbie-themed Pink Corvette by Chevrolet to Barbie x Balmain’s high-fashion collection, and even a limited-edition Barbie DreamHouse on Airbnb, the campaign ensured Barbie was everywhere. Mass brands like Burger King’s pink sauce burger and Crocs’ Barbie-inspired footwear further extended its reach. The sheer scale and diversity of collaborations made it one of the most immersive movie marketing campaigns ever.