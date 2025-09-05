afaqs! Pause - Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Hero Realty Private Limited

5 /6

Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch

Some stories can serve as mirrors to your present self, while others open a window to our future, revealing who we are becoming. The Alchemist is a constant companion on my journey, gently reminding me that our "Personal Legend" is not a distant dream but an integral part of our being. It testifies to the fact that the universe, in its subtle ways, conspires to guide us if we are open to its whispers. The Fountainhead, on the other hand, ignites a different kind of fire within me. Roark's unwavering self-belief and his refusal to compromise his originality for societal approval inspire me to lead with clarity and conviction, even when the path is rugged and lonely. Men of Honor embodies grit, plain and simple. Carl Brashear's journey to become the Navy's first Black master diver reminds me that dignity and excellence do not always come with applause; they come with presence, persistence, and pride. Then there's Scent of a Woman, which is not just about loss or redemption, but about integrity. Frank Slade's courtroom speech on the "right path vs. easy path" resonates with me, especially when faced with difficult decisions that require backbone. I also return to Life is Beautiful and Forrest Gump for their simplicity, grace, and raw emotional truth. Guido's belief in joy amidst horror and Forrest's faith in doing the right thing, no matter the circumstances, both reflect the kind of presence I strive to bring into every room I enter. These stories anchor me. Not because they're perfect, but on the contrary, because they remind me how beautiful the imperfect, human journey can be.