afaqs! Pause - Kavita Dhanuka, Head - Brand Market Communication and Media (South Asia), Signify

My role model

I believe role models are those we learn from. For me, Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra stand out. Shri Ratan Sir inspires with his integrity, humility, and purpose-driven leadership—showing success and kindness can coexist. PC embodies reinvention, breaking barriers with fearless energy. I admire her drive to keep evolving, and her ability to own every chapter of her journey.