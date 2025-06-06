afaqs! Pause - Kavita Dhanuka, Head - Brand Market Communication and Media (South Asia), Signify

The best part of my job is
Light isn’t just something we switch on anymore, it’s smart, sustainable, and totally personal. It sets the mood, boosts sleep, even makes cities safer. I get to tell the stories behind all that magic, turning everyday moments into something amazing. It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of a brand that’s lighting up lives in every way.
My leadership mantra
“Every point of view matters — especially the unexpected ones.” In today’s world, consumers aren’t just buying products — they’re buying meaning, relevance, and belief. That’s why I believe in leading with curiosity, seeking insights from fresh voices and bold thinkers. Great brands aren’t built on hierarchy, but on shared purpose — co-created with passion, relevance, and belief.
My role model
I believe role models are those we learn from. For me, Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra stand out. Shri Ratan Sir inspires with his integrity, humility, and purpose-driven leadership—showing success and kindness can coexist. PC embodies reinvention, breaking barriers with fearless energy. I admire her drive to keep evolving, and her ability to own every chapter of her journey.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
I’d run a purpose-driven travel business. Travel teaches empathy, connects cultures, and spreads joy—just like great storytelling. I’d have created experiences that blend exploration with giving back, because joy multiplies when shared. Whether through light or journeys what matters most is how we make people feel—and what light we leave behind.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
I revisit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s discourses. His teachings are incredibly grounding — they offer clarity, direction, and remind me to stay aligned with a higher purpose, which is essential in both life and leadership. For leadership and marketing insight, ‘Start With Why’ and ‘The Brand Gap’ are my go-to reads. For lighter moments, Modern Family and Chef’s Table offer heart, beauty, and fresh storytelling perspectives.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Vodafone’s Mahakumbh campaign brilliantly fused tradition with technology, enabling remote participation in a sacred event. It was a beautifully shot film with strong storytelling and crisp communication. Deeply rooted in cultural insight yet innovative in execution, it showed how brands can elevate relevance by adding genuine value to moments that matter.