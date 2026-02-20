afaqs! Pause -Kiranpreet Kaur, DGM Marketing, Del Monte Foods Private Limited

The best part of my job is…
Seeing ideas translate into impact—like helping a legacy category regain momentum by reframing its value story and unlocking new consumption occasions, while building teams that think long-term, not just quarter to quarter.
My leadership mantra
Clarity before speed. When priorities are clear and teams are trusted, even complex portfolio or pricing challenges can turn into growth opportunities.
My role model
Indra Nooyi—for combining sharp commercial instincts with purpose. She showed that leaders can drive scale and profitability while staying deeply connected to people, culture, and consumers.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A travel and food storyteller—exploring cultures, documenting local cuisines, and telling brand stories rooted in authenticity, craft, and human insight.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
'Start With Why', 'Good to Great', 'Moneyball', and 'Chef’s Table'—all reinforce the power of clear strategy, disciplined execution, and creativity rooted in insight rather than noise.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Surf Excel’s 'Rang Laaye Sang'—a compelling demonstration of how consistency, emotional truth, and cultural relevance can refresh a legacy platform and deliver enduring brand meaning beyond short-term metrics.