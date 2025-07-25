afaqs! Pause - Kunal Mahipal, Founder, Onsitego

The best part of my job is
Without a doubt, the best part of my job is getting to work with over 3,000 incredible individuals across the country. Whether it’s during store visits, casual catch-ups, or while building something new together — every interaction reinforces one thing: our people are our biggest strength. I get to learn from sharp minds who understand the nuances of our business inside out. I also get to connect with partners on the ground — the ones who bring our services to life for customers every day. It’s that mix of energy, insight, and execution across such a wide spectrum that keeps me going. No two days feel the same, and that’s what I love most.
My leadership mantra
My leadership philosophy rests on two pillars: put the customer first, and build an empowered team that’s aligned to the mission. At Onsitego, customer service isn’t a tagline — it’s a mindset. We’ve always been obsessed with delivering a great experience, and that obsession shapes every decision. I don’t believe in control for the sake of control. Leadership, to me, is about clarity and trust. Set the direction, communicate it well, and then get out of the way. When people feel trusted, valued, and connected to the purpose, they do incredible things. I’ve seen it — time and again — empowered teams move mountains.
My Role Model
My idea of a role model isn’t conventional. I don’t look up to a single person — I draw inspiration from the quiet grit I see in everyday people. It could be a colleague pushing through a tough day, a frontline worker meeting targets despite the odds, or someone dealing silently with personal struggles. There’s a quiet strength in all of us — that inner fighter who shows up every day and gives their best. That’s who I admire. For me, a role model isn’t always in the spotlight. It’s the everyday perseverance we often overlook. That’s the hero I look up to.
Even in an alternate timeline, I wouldn’t trade this path for anything else. Entrepreneurship isn’t just what I do — it’s who I am. The thrill of building from scratch, solving real problems, living through the highs and lows — it’s all deeply personal. This isn’t a job or a title. It’s a way of life that drives me, every single day. If there’s another version of me out there, I’m sure he’s still chasing ideas, building teams, solving problems — and loving every moment of it. Because for me, there’s no other way to be.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
One book I keep going back to is ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles. Count Rostov’s story — confined to a hotel during a time of turmoil, yet choosing to live with grace and purpose — is a powerful reminder that even when our circumstances are limited, our response never has to be. ‘The Black Swan’ by Nassim Taleb shifted how I think about risk and uncertainty. In a world full of unpredictable variables, it helped me embrace ambiguity with more clarity, flexibility, and focus. ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear is a simple but powerful reminder that meaningful results come from small things done consistently. That mindset — systems over goals, process over outcome — mirrors how I think about building teams, culture, and even personal routines. On screen, ‘The Wonder Years’ remains a favourite. It captures the nostalgia of growing up — the joy, the confusion, the heartbreak — and reminds me that life’s simplest moments often leave the deepest impact.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I draw inspiration from campaigns that stay grounded while pushing boundaries. Nike’s You Can’t Stop Us is a masterclass in conviction-led storytelling. Apple’s Shot on iPhone reminds us that creativity thrives when the product itself empowers the user. Great marketing — like great leadership — isn’t about noise. It’s about relevance, resonance, and results.