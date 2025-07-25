afaqs! Pause - Kunal Mahipal, Founder, Onsitego

5 /6

Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch

One book I keep going back to is ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles. Count Rostov’s story — confined to a hotel during a time of turmoil, yet choosing to live with grace and purpose — is a powerful reminder that even when our circumstances are limited, our response never has to be. ‘The Black Swan’ by Nassim Taleb shifted how I think about risk and uncertainty. In a world full of unpredictable variables, it helped me embrace ambiguity with more clarity, flexibility, and focus. ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear is a simple but powerful reminder that meaningful results come from small things done consistently. That mindset — systems over goals, process over outcome — mirrors how I think about building teams, culture, and even personal routines. On screen, ‘The Wonder Years’ remains a favourite. It captures the nostalgia of growing up — the joy, the confusion, the heartbreak — and reminds me that life’s simplest moments often leave the deepest impact.