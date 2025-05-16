afaqs! Pause - Medhavi Singh, Country Head, Criteo India

The best part of my job is…
What excites me most is the freedom to explore cutting-edge AI that drives global commerce, and the chance to create meaningful impact where technology meets creativity and business growth. Each day, I’m inspired by the collaborative spirit around me—working alongside diverse, talented individuals who are passionate about pushing boundaries in the ad-tech space. For me, the true reward lies in building and nurturing high-performing teams that not only strive for excellence but also uphold a culture of inclusion, support, and continuous learning.
My leadership mantra
Lead with clarity, adapt with agility, and grow through people. Effective leadership begins with a clear vision that aligns teams and sparks purposeful actions. Staying agile ensures we remain resilient in the face of change. But at the heart of it all is people—when individuals feel empowered, supported, and inspired, exceptional results follow. For me, it’s about driving performance while cultivating a culture where everyone feels valued and motivated to thrive.
My career-defining moment
My defining career moment came in January 2021, when I stepped into my first formal leadership role, leading the Large Customer Business at Criteo. It was more than a title change—it marked a pivotal shift from being a high-performing individual contributor to someone accountable not just to the outcomes but to people, culture, and the long-term vision of the organisation. That experience reshaped my understanding of leadership. I learned that it's not just about setting direction or hitting targets; it's about listening deeply, empowering others to grow, navigating uncertainty with clarity, and showing up every day with consistency and purpose. It was in that role that I uncovered my natural leadership style: fast, intuitive, empathetic, and rooted in action. This chapter laid the foundation for how I lead today—with a firm belief in enabling others, driving progress through collaboration, and leading with both heart and accountability. It’s a mantra I carry with me and one I continue to practise and evolve every day.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m currently reading No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer, and I’m completely immersed. It’s a thought-provoking exploration of how bold leadership and radical trust can shape a culture where creativity and accountability thrive together. The book challenges traditional management norms and offers a refreshing, compelling blueprint for building agile, high-performing teams. As someone deeply passionate about people, innovation, and growth, it’s the kind of read that stays with you long after you’ve turned the last page.
Planning my next holiday to
I’m planning a cruise vacation later this year—while the destination is still open, the idea of being out at sea, away from the everyday rush, is incredibly appealing. There’s something deeply calming and restorative about the open ocean. It offers the perfect space to reflect, recharge, and simply be present. For me, travel has always been a way to gain fresh perspective, and I’m looking forward to returning with renewed clarity and inspiration.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Bournvita’s ‘Look Beyond Marks’ campaign stands out by confronting a deeply ingrained societal mindset: the overemphasis on academic scores at the expense of individual potential. More than just a marketing initiative, it dares to question how we define success for children—shifting the narrative from performance metrics to personal growth, creativity, and emotional intelligence. In doing so, it breaks away from conventional brand messaging and speaks to a broader cultural need for change. For leaders across industries, there’s a powerful lesson here: the most impactful campaigns don’t just promote products—they challenge norms, spark meaningful conversations, and create space for people to thrive as their authentic selves.