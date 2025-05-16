afaqs! Pause - Medhavi Singh, Country Head, Criteo India

3 /6

My career-defining moment

My defining career moment came in January 2021, when I stepped into my first formal leadership role, leading the Large Customer Business at Criteo. It was more than a title change—it marked a pivotal shift from being a high-performing individual contributor to someone accountable not just to the outcomes but to people, culture, and the long-term vision of the organisation. That experience reshaped my understanding of leadership. I learned that it's not just about setting direction or hitting targets; it's about listening deeply, empowering others to grow, navigating uncertainty with clarity, and showing up every day with consistency and purpose. It was in that role that I uncovered my natural leadership style: fast, intuitive, empathetic, and rooted in action. This chapter laid the foundation for how I lead today—with a firm belief in enabling others, driving progress through collaboration, and leading with both heart and accountability. It’s a mantra I carry with me and one I continue to practise and evolve every day.