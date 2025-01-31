afaqs! Pause - Monica Gupta, Founder & Director, Interactive Bees

The best part of my job is
I pursue my passion, not a job. A job is restrictive; what I do is creative. It’s daily creativity, challenges, and the thrill of seeing efforts turn into results. We experiment, learn, and have fun. Media people seek external stimuli, but when an idea sparks and takes flight, nothing beats that 'wow' moment with clients and the team.
My leadership mantra
I follow a mix of both the Duck and Hen approach. At times, I lead by setting direction, making decisions, and leading by example. But when the team is doing well, I take on the hen’s role—supporting, nurturing, and protecting. My focus is on keeping everyone together and guiding when needed.
In an alternate timeline, I would have been
A Rajyogi and holistic healer, I still practice this as a pro bono activity. I love interacting with people, especially the younger generation, discussing self-empowerment and digital wellness. It’s crucial to strengthen ourselves mentally, not just physically. I believe in the power of meditation and the mind-body connection—key to mastering one’s thoughts. Running an agency doesn’t make me a misfit; I’ve learned to balance life while doing what I love.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
I am not much of a television viewer; the box helps me catch up with the news and updates. I regularly listen to podcasts, TED Talks and audiobooks during my morning walks, which is my me time daily! HBR IdeaCast and The Unmistakable Creative are some that regularly feature on my list.
How I recharge on weekends
Not just on weekends—I recharge myself daily. People use power banks for their devices, but we, too, need recharging to stay physically and mentally strong. A proper diet, exercise, and rest are essential for me. As the youngest in my family, I love spending quality time with them. Playing a game of Ludo together is always so much fun.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The Urban Company ad series 'Chhota Kaam', 'Chhoti Baat', 'Chhoti Soch' is a brilliant example of brand storytelling that goes beyond the product to convey a purpose. The human element in these stories highlights the emotions and challenges of the real people behind the brand, encouraging the audience to rethink their perspective on work.